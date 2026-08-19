'CJI Kant like fatherly figure we can always approach': Newly elected SC bar association chief Pradeep Rai

Senior advocate Pradeep Rai, who was elected as the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president, on Wednesday described Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant as a “fatherly figure”, and assured that the newly elected executive committee would work under his guidance. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. (PTI)

"Your Lordships' guidance is precious. You are the fatherly figures we can always approach," Rai told CJI Kant after the latter congratulated him on his election.

The elections were held on Tuesday and the results were announced late in the night.

Rai’s remarks were in response to the CJI’s comments that the bar and the bench are like a “small family”. “We are a small family. We have always looked after each other and will continue to maintain that coordinated relationship,” the CJI said, as he congratulated all the office bearers and stressed the importance of maintaining a close and coordinated relationship between the judiciary and the Bar.

CJI Kant also expressed hope that the newly elected SCBA office-bearers would "lead the bar by example" and undertake initiatives aimed at helping young lawyers establish themselves in the profession.

To this, Rai conveyed his support to the bench, saying: "My Lords, this Bar is entirely with your Lordships. We will cooperate 100 per cent and support the bench in every way.”

In the election, Rai secured 822 votes. Senior Advocate Rahul Kaushik was elected vice-president of the SCBA and advocate Pragya Baghel was elected secretary. Advocate Amarendra Kumar Singh was elected treasurer and advocate Meneesh Dubey was elected joint secretary.

Rai had earlier served as SCBA vice president and promised to promote welfare measures for advocates ahead of the elections. He also promised a medical security cover of up to ₹50 lakh and merit-based scholarship for children of SCBA members that earned him popular support.

He succeeds senior advocate Vikas Singh who was elected as SCBA president in 2025.