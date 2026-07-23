Supreme Court lawyers recite Constitution's Preamble seeking justice for students, CJP thanks them

"We are here to stand with the students. We are here to stand on the side of justice. We are here to demand justice for the students. We are not here to agitate for ourselves," she said.

The event was attended by Senior Advocates Indira Jaising and S Muralidhar, along with several members of the legal fraternity. Senior Advocate Indira Jaising said the gathering was aimed solely at seeking justice for students, news agency PTI reported.

Amid the ongoing protests over alleged NEET paper leaks and recent police ‘brutality’ against protesters in New Delhi, a group of Supreme Court lawyers on Thursday recited the Preamble to the Constitution on the apex court premises as part of the "Save Democracy, Save Constitution" campaign, expressing solidarity with protesting students and demanding justice.

Jaising said the issue concerned the rights of students and that it was the duty of lawyers to stand with them and seek justice.

Former Delhi High Court judge and Senior Advocate S Muralidhar said the legal fraternity had come together to support students fighting for their rights.

"We are standing with all the students who are protesting for their rights, and we want justice for all of them," he said.

Advocate Abhay Singh said members of the Bar were united in condemning what they described as injustice and police brutality against students and would extend all possible legal support.

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"All the injustice that has been done, we are opposing. Members of the Bar have come together to extend our support so that it is conveyed across the country that the Supreme Court Bar stands with the students. We condemn the illegality and brutality against them and will take all legal steps necessary to ensure justice prevails. That is why we began this with the Preamble of our Constitution," Singh said.