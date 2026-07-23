Delhi's Connaught Place advised to shut early, CJP doubts move: 'What's the government up to?'

"Order to close all shops in CP by 6:30 PM this evening and intense security. Piles of ambulances. Will the central government once again attack its students at Jantar Mantar today?" he wrote.

Former Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal also shared the advisory on X, raising concerns over the security arrangements in the area.

“Order to close all shops in Connaught Place by 6:30 pm this evening, What does the government want to do??”

The advisory triggered sharp reactions from the CJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), both of which questioned the government's decision to issue the closure order and the heavy security deployment around the protest site.

Shops, offices and restaurants in Connaught Place will shut from 6.30 pm on Thursday following an advisory issued by the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA), which cited the prevailing situation in and around the area amid the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest in the national capital.

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What is the advisory? The advisory, issued by the NDTA on Thursday, said the decision was taken following telephonic advice from the chairperson and vice-chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), who instructed that all commercial establishments in Connaught Place close for the day by 6.30 pm as a precautionary measure.

The traders' body requested all shop owners, office establishments and restaurants in the area to cooperate and strictly comply with the directions issued by the authorities.

According to the advisory, the step was taken in view of the "critical situation" around Connaught Place. It also urged establishment owners and occupiers to follow the directions to avoid any untoward incident and prevent loss of property or injury.

"As advised by the Chairman NDMC and Vice Chairman NDMC, telephonically, looking at the critical situation around CP, it is has been strictly advised that all shops and establishments, including offices and restaurants, in Connaught Place, New Delhi, shall close for the day by 6.30 pm, today that is 23.07.2026," reads the circular.

"All establishment owners/occupiers are requested to cooperate and ensure strict compliance with the above directions to avoid any unpleasant situation and save yourself from any loss of property and injury," it added.

NDTA president Atul Bhargava said the advisory was issued solely as a precautionary measure after the association received directions from the NDMC.

"The number of people coming in this area is much higher today. We got calls from NDMC that it is advisable to close the shops by 6.30 pm. Thankfully, no property damage has been reported so far even on July 20. We have around 1,400 shops and over 1,000 big and small offices in the area and this is a precautionary measure," Bhargava said.

Bhargava added that the advisory was intended to minimise any potential risk to people and businesses as large crowds and security personnel gathered in and around Connaught Place ahead of the CJP protest.