Ayodhya Ram temple's stunning pictures released ahead of pran-pratishtha ceremony

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust released breath-taking images of the newly built Ram mandir Ayodhya on Saturday, two days before the ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony of the grand temple. The temple trust shared the inside pictures of the Ayodhya mandir on X (formally Twitter). The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra shared the inside pictures of the Ayodhya mandir on X.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra was set up for the construction and management of Ram mandir in Ayodhya by the government in February 2020.

The first photo of the new Ram Lalla idol placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple with eyes covered with a cloth had surfaced on social media late Thursday night. A day later, images of the idol without the cover circulated on social media platforms. Members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the temple trust rejected releasing any photographs.

The Ram Lalla's idol was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram temple on Friday amid chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the ‘pran pratishtha’ or consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, while a team of priests, led by Lakshmikant Dixit, will lead the main rituals.

After the consecration ceremony, Ayodhya would be adorned with the radiant glow of 10 lakh diyas, transforming its landscape into a mesmerising spectacle.

On the call of Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, ‘Ram Jyoti’ will be lit at houses, shops, religious places, and historic sites, creating an enchanting ambiance that symbolises the divine presence of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, a press release stated on Saturday.

Drawing parallels to the historic celebration of Diwali upon Lord Ram’s return from exile, Ayodhya is set to relive the joy with the illumination of ‘Ram Jyoti’ post the consecration ceremony. The Uttar Pradesh government, known for its annual ‘Deepotsav’ festivities over the past seven years, will once again showcase Ayodhya’s splendour, captivating global attention with this divine spectacle on January 22.

Since 2017, the Yogi government has evolved Deepotsav into a grand tradition. From adorning Ayodhya with 1.71 lakh diyas in 2017 to setting a new record of 22.23 lakh diyas in the 2023 Deepotsav, the scale and magnificence of the event have grown exponentially, said Girishpati Tripathi, mayor of Ayodhya.