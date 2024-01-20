close_game
close_game
News / India News / Ram temple chief priest's strong reaction after Ram Lalla idol photo leaked online: 'Should be investigated'

Ram temple chief priest's strong reaction after Ram Lalla idol photo leaked online: 'Should be investigated'

ByAniruddha Dhar
Jan 20, 2024 11:12 AM IST

There has been a panic among officials after photo of Ram Lalla was leaked from sanctum sanctorum before consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, on Saturday reacted sharply after the first image of the new Ram Lalla idol became public on Friday as anticipation built up for the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya temple on January 22.

Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das.(ANI)
Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das.(ANI)

Speaking on the Ram temple ceremony, Acharya Satyendra Das said, "…where the new idol is, the rituals of prana pratishtha are being performed... The body of the idol has been covered with clothes for now... The idol that has been revealed with open eyes is not correct... The eyes will not open before the pran pratishtha... If such an image is appearing, an investigation should be conducted to determine who did it."

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

There have been concerns among officials after the photo of Ram Lalla was leaked from Shri Ram Janmabhoomi sanctum sanctorum before the consecration of Ram temple. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is now seriously considering taking action against the culprits for leaking the photo of Ram Lalla.

The trust suspects that the photo of Ram Lalla that has gone viral on social media has been done by officials engaged in construction work at the temple site. The trust is preparing to take action against the officers who made Ramlala's photo viral.

An image of the Ram Lalla idol, carved in black stone sourced from Karnataka, with its eyes uncovered had gone viral on social media on Friday. In the photo, the idol is adorned with a garland of roses, going by the picture released by the Vishva Hindu Parishad. Ram Lalla, the child Ram, is in the standing posture.

The new 51-inch idol, carved by sculptor Arun Yogiraj of Mysuru, was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Thursday afternoon, brought there on a truck on Wednesday night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the January 22 ‘pran-pratishtha – the ceremony to consecrate the Lord Ram idol. The Ram temple is expected to open to the public on January 23.

The consecration ceremony will begin at 12.20pm and is expected to end at 1pm. Modi will then address a gathering of over 7,000 people at the venue -– and lakhs are expected to watch the event live on television.

(With inputs from Pankaj Jaiswal in Lucknow)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India NewsRam Mandir Ram Mandir Inauguration Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On