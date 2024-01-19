Ram Lalla idol's first photo inside Ayodhya temple's sanctum sanctorum revealed

The idol of Ram Lalla was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Thursday, ahead of the Ram Janmabhoomi mandir 'pran-pratishta' ceremony on January 22. The 51-inch Ram Lalla idol, sculpted by Mysuru resident, who has a family background of five generations of famous sculptors, was brought to the temple on Wednesday. The Ram Lalla idol inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Thursday.

The first photo of the idol, which is covered with a veil, was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday. The photographs were shared by media in-charge of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Sharad Sharma.

News agency ANI reported that Vedic Brahmins and revered acharyas were seen leading worship ceremonies inside the sacred precincts of the temple. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad said members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra also participated in the prayers.

Arun Dixit, a priest associated with the consecration ceremony, told news agency PTI that the Ram Lalla idol was placed in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday afternoon. This was done amid the chanting of prayers, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said.

The idol of Ram Lalla being taken inside Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex through a crane, ahead of its consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya, on January 17. (PTI)

Arun Dixit said the 'pradhan sankalp' was performed by Anil Mishra, a member of the trust. “The idea behind the 'pradhan sankalp' is that the 'pratishtha' of Lord Ram is being done for the welfare of all, for the welfare of the nation, for the welfare of humanity, and also for those who contributed to this work,” PTI quoted Arun Dixit as saying.

He added that other rituals were also performed. Vastras were also given to Brahmins and work has been assigned to everyone, he added.

Devotees at 'Havan Kunds' prepared for the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple, in Ayodhya on January 18.(PTI)

Ram temple ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony on January 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the January 22 'pran pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram temple. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.

The temple is expected to be opened to the public on January 23.

Rituals leading to the consecration ceremony have already started at the temple, constructed at what many devout believe marks the spot where Lord Ram was born. In 1992, 'kar sevaks' demolished the Babri Masjid that stood there.

In 2019, a historic Supreme Court judgment on the temple-mosque dispute paved the way for the construction of the temple.

(With inputs from agencies)