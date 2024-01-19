Ayodhya Ram Mandir news live: Police detain 3 suspects during checking
Ayodhya Ram Mandir news live: Welcome to our live coverage of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. The seven-day Vedic rituals commenced on Tuesday, with the host appointed by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra conducting the atonement ceremony.
On Thursday, the first glimpse of the idol of Lord Ram was unveiled from the temple's sanctum sanctorum. Meanwhile, the central government has announced that all public offices will remain closed for half-day till 2:30 pm on January 22 on the occasion of the consecration ceremony. Similarly, banks all over India have also been declared shut for half a day to mark the occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the grand event on January 22, where thousands of people, including celebrities, saints, and politicians, have been invited. The Ram Janmabhoomi Trust has also made elaborate arrangements to welcome and honour the attendees and present them with gifts that include ‘Ram Raj’.
Meanwhile, the temple will be opened to the general public from January 23 onwards.
- Jan 19, 2024 06:43 AM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE: Gujarat BJP chief's office shines with laser lights picturising Lord Ram
Ahead of the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony, a laser show projecting pictures of Lord Ram was organised at Gujarat BJP President CR Patil's office in Surat.Jan 19, 2024 06:41 AM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE: 'It's a great moment', spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar says on ‘pran pratistha’
"It's a great moment for our civilization, for the entire country, for which people have been waiting for the past 500 years. It's time for the people to unleash that emotion which they have been holding back for years," Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, spiritual leader, said while speaking on the ‘pran pratistha’ ceremony in Ram Temple.Jan 19, 2024 06:17 AM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE: First glimpse of Lord Ram unveiled
The idol of Ram Lalla was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Thursday, ahead of the Ram Janmabhoomi mandir 'pran-pratishta' ceremony on January 22. The 51-inch Ram Lalla idol, sculpted by Mysuru resident who has a family background of five generations of famous sculptors, was brought to the temple on Wednesday.
The first photo of the idol, covered with a veil, was revealed during Thursday's placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum. The media in-charge of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Sharad Sharma shared the photographs. Read moreJan 19, 2024 06:14 AM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE: 3 suspects detained from Ayodhya
The Uttar Pradesh Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday detained three suspicious individuals from Ayodhya ahead of the consecration ceremony.
"As part of the checking campaign being conducted on the instructions of the State Government and Police Headquarters, three suspicious persons have been detained by UP-ATS from Ayodhya district. These suspects are being interrogated," Prashant Kumar, Uttar Pradesh Special Director General of Police (Law and Order), said.
