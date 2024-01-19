Ayodhya Ram Mandir news live: Police detain 3 suspects during checking

Ayodhya Ram Mandir news live: Welcome to our live coverage of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. The seven-day Vedic rituals commenced on Tuesday, with the host appointed by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra conducting the atonement ceremony. Ayodhya: An outside view of the Ram Path ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir(PTI)

On Thursday, the first glimpse of the idol of Lord Ram was unveiled from the temple's sanctum sanctorum. Meanwhile, the central government has announced that all public offices will remain closed for half-day till 2:30 pm on January 22 on the occasion of the consecration ceremony. Similarly, banks all over India have also been declared shut for half a day to mark the occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the grand event on January 22, where thousands of people, including celebrities, saints, and politicians, have been invited. The Ram Janmabhoomi Trust has also made elaborate arrangements to welcome and honour the attendees and present them with gifts that include ‘Ram Raj’.

Meanwhile, the temple will be opened to the general public from January 23 onwards.