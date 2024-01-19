Pran-pratishtha rituals Day 4: Holy fire lit, Ram Lalla to be given Aushdhadhiwas

The week-long vedic rituals for the pran-pratishtha (consecration ceremony) of Lord Ram Lalla in the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple entered their fourth day on Friday with the lighting of the holy fire at 9am followed by the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'Havan'. Vedic Brahmins and revered Acharyas were seen leading worship ceremonies inside the sacred precincts of the Sri Ram Temple.(X/ @ShriRamTeerth)

According to Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust overseeing the temple construction and administration, said that on day 4 of the vedic rituals, deities like Ganapati would be worshipped along with the recitation of Vedas of all the branches.

The idol of Lord Ram Lalla, which was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple on Thursday, will be given 'Aushdhadhiwas' (medicinal abode), 'Kesaradhiwas' (saffron abode), 'Dhritashiwas' (Dhrita abode), and 'Pushpadhiwas' (flower abode) today. After this, the idol would be kept in saffron and later in grains.

During these rituals, the temple doors will be closed to visitors until January 22 and will be reopened the next day, January 23.

The 51-inch idol of Lord Ram, carved by famed sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya after 12:30 on Thursday. At 1:20 pm, the host gave the main resolution and the idol was cleansed with water as part of the 'Jaladhivas' ritual and 'Ganesh Pujan' and 'Varun Pujan' was held on Thursday.

Covered with a veil, the idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

Meanwhile, the preparations are in full swing in Ayodhya for the mega pran-prathistha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on January 22.

The week-long rituals for the pran-pratishtha ceremony commenced on Tuesday and will culminate on January 22 with the pran-prathistha ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to preside over the ceremonial installation of Ram Lalla. The temple will be open for 'darshan' for the general public from January 23.

In view of the consecration ceremony, the Centre on Thursday announced that all central government offices will be closed for half-day on January 22.

As per the notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, all Central Government offices, Central Institutions and Central Industrial Establishments across the country shall remain closed for half a day till 02:30 pm.