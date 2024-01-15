Sculptor Arun Yogiraj's Ram Lalla idol to be installed in Ayodhya's Ram Temple, trust confirms

An idol of Ram Lalla sculpted by Mysuru-based Arun Yogiraj has been selected for installation at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, temple trust's general secretary Champat Rai confirmed on Monday. Karnataka sculptor Yogiraj Arun with his Ram Lalla idol that is to be installed in Ayodhya on January 22,(ANI)

The stone sculpture would depict a five-year-old Ram Lalla and would weigh between 150 kg to 200 kg.

The idol would be moved into the new temple on January 17. The current idol of Ram Lalla will also be kept in the sanctum sanctorum of the new temple, Rai announced.

The formal announcement about the selection of Yogiraj's sculpture comes days after Union minister Pralhad Joshi had announced his name on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In a social media post on X, Joshi had said, “The selection of the idol for the Prana Pratishtapana of Lord Rama in Ayodhya has been finalized. The idol of Lord Rama, carved by renowned sculptor of our country Yogiraj Arun, will be installed in Ayodhya.”

Former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa also congratulating Arun and expressed pride in the selection of Lord Ram's idol for installation in Ram Mandir.

Who is Arun Yogiraj?

Yogiraj is a distinguished sculptor hailing from a lineage of five generations of renowned sculptors in Mysore.

Yogiraj began his journey into the world of sculpting at a young age, deeply influenced by his father, Yogiraj, and grandfather, Basavanna Shilpi, who enjoyed the patronage of the King of Mysore.

Despite briefly pursuing an MBA and working in the corporate sector, Arun's innate passion for sculpting drew him back into the art form in 2008. Since then, his artistry has flourished, leading him to create iconic sculptures that have gained nationwide recognition.

Arun's portfolio boasts an array of impressive sculptures, including a 30-feet statue of Subhash Chandra Bose, prominently displayed behind the Amar Jawan Jyoti near India Gate.

Ayodhya's Ram Temple ceremony



The grand consecration ceremony of Ram temple will be held on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also share the dais with several other dignitaries.

More than 7,000 people have been invited to the ceremony by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust.