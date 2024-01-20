Ram Lalla idol depicts 10 avatars of Lord Vishnu, major Hindu symbols. Check details

The Ram Lalla idol, which will be installed at Ayodhya's Ram temple has many significant religious symbols from Hinduism. All 10 incarnations of Lord Vishnu are engraved on the idol. A glimpse of the idol of Lord Ram inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple, in Ayodhya(ANI Photo)

Notably, Lord Ram is the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of the idol is set to take place on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hundreds of sages and other top dignitaries are expected to attend the event.

The magnificent black stone idol has been crafted by Mysuru-based famous sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The 51-inch idol shows Lord Ram as a five-year-old child. The right hand of the idol shows him giving 'aashirwaad' and designed to hold an arrow while the left hand is designed to hold a bow, News18 reported.

Here is a detailed account of Hindu religious symbols and Gods engraved on the Ram Lalla idol.

All 10 avatars of Lord Vishnu

On both sides of the Ram Lalla idol, the incarnations of Lord Vishnu are engraved. The ten avatars namely Matsya, Kurma, Varaha, Narasimha, Vamana, Parashurama, Rama, Krishna, Buddha and Kalki are engraved on the idol.

Other Gods depicted on the idol

Near the right foot of the idol, Lord Hanuman has been engraved. And near the left foot of the idol, Lord Garuda (mount of Lord Vishnu) is seen.

Hindu religious symbols

Around the head of Ram Lalla idol, Hindu religious symbols like the Swastik and the Om symbol have been carved. A Chakra, a Gada and a Shankh are also seen engraved in the idol.

Massive security arrangements have been put in place ahead of the consecration ceremony. The holy city has been decked up with cutouts and posters of Lord Ram. Saffron flags and posters bearing religious slogans have also been installed on the streets to give the city a complete religious makeover.

Seven-day rituals for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony began on January 16. The culmination of all rituals will happen with the installation of Lord Ram Lalla idol on January 22. Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a priest from Varanasi, will perform the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at 12.20pm.