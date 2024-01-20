close_game
India's border with Myanmar to be fenced to restrict 'infiltrators': Amit Shah

India's border with Myanmar to be fenced to restrict ‘infiltrators’: Amit Shah

ByShobhit Gupta
Jan 20, 2024 04:35 PM IST

He was speaking at the 60th Raising Day ceremony of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), in Assam's Tezpur.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that will fence its border with Myanmar to protect from infiltrators like it has barricaded the border along Bangladesh, news agency PTI reported.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the 60th Raising Day ceremony of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), in Tezpur.(PTI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the 60th Raising Day ceremony of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), in Tezpur.(PTI)

He was speaking at the 60th Raising Day ceremony of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), in Assam's Tezpur.

"India's border with Myanmar to be protected like border with Bangladesh," he said.

Earlier in September last year, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh had urged the Union government to stop the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the Indo-Myanmar border to curb “illegal immigration”. He also said the state was working to fence the border with Myanmar.

India and Myanmar share a 1,643 km border across Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, of which only 10 km is fenced, in Manipur.

Earlier in the day, Shah took a dig at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra saying that the party's policy in Assam's Bodoland has been to create distractions from main issues and stay immersed in power as thousands of youths lost their lives.

"The Bodo movement has had its history. To protect their culture, the Bodos had a massive struggle. Due to Congress' policy to create distractions from the main issues and stay immersed in power, thousands of youths lost their lives. While some lost their brothers, some lost their fathers, some lost their wives," Shah said at the 13th Triennial Conference of the All Bathou Mahasabha in Tezpur.

