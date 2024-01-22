Ayodhya Ram Mandir ceremony: Anand Mahindra shares Monday motivation, says 'Ram belongs to the world'

In honour of Ram Mandir's inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, took to X and shared how Lord Ram is a 'figure that transcends religion'. He also posted a picture of the diety and expressed how he feels about the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Anand Mahindra took to X and expressed how he felt about Lord Ram. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

"It won’t surprise you that my #MondayMotivation this morning is the #MaryadaPurushottam Lord Ram. Because he is a figure that transcends Religion. No matter what one’s faith is, we are all drawn to the concept of a being that is dedicated to living with honour and with strong values. His arrows are targeted at evil and injustice. The state of ‘Ram Rajya’—ideal governance—is an aspiration for all societies. Today, the word ‘RAM’ belongs to the world," wrote Mahindra in his tweet. (Also Read: Amul shares topical to mark Ayodhya's Ram Mandir ceremony)

This post was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, it gained more than five lakh views. The post also has over 37,000 likes and numerous comments. Many took to the comments section and expressed their thoughts on Mahindra's tweet. (Also Read: boAt’s Aman Gupta excited for Ram Mandir inauguration, says ‘Monday motivation hits different’)

An individual wrote, "Absolutely! Lord Ram's universal appeal transcends boundaries, embodying virtues that resonate with humanity. The aspiration for 'Ram Rajya' echoes beyond faith, aspiring for a world governed by ideals."

A second added, "Couldn't agree more! Lord Ram's values resonate with everyone, regardless of their faith, and Lord Ram: the embodiment of honour and devotion that inspires us all."

A third shared, "Fantastically written sir, no other motivation needed for today."

"Totally with you on that!" commented a fourth.