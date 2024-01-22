'Temple of a billion hopes': Amul shares topical to mark Ayodhya's Ram Mandir ceremony

As millions across India mark the historical occasion of the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya, dairy brand Amul has also joined in the celebrations with their classic doodle. The artwork featuring the Amul girl has gone viral on social media. Amul's topical on Ram Mandir ceremony. (Instagram/@AmulIndia)

"Temple of a billion hopes," reads a text inlay on the image. The picture shows the Amul girl standing barefoot with her hands folded in front of Ram Mandir. In the caption of the post, Amul wrote, "Topical: Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration." (Also Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: How are people celebrating in different cities?)

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Take a look at the picture here:

This post was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. Since being shared, it has gained more than one lakh likes. Several people took to the comments section and wrote “Jai Shree Ram.” A few others also reacted to the picture using heart emojis. (Also Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ahead of consecration ceremony, AI-version Of Ram Aayenge in Lata Mangeshkar's voice goes viral)

Earlier, an artist from Odisha caught the attention of many for creating a replica of Ram Mandir using more than 900 matchsticks. Sculptor Saswat Ranjan told ANI, "It took six days to complete this replica of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. I used a total of 936 matchsticks to finish this project. The Ram Mandir replica has a length of 14 inches and a width of seven inches. I don't think that it is possible to make a Ram Mandir replica using matchsticks smaller than this."

He also expressed the desire to present this replica to PM Modi. He said to ANI, "I wish to give this to PM Modi. I want somebody to help me do this."