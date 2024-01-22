Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ahead of consecration ceremony, AI-version Of Ram Aayenge in Lata Mangeshkar's voice goes viral

An AI-generated version of the song Ram Aayenge was shared on social media. In this version, a YouTube user used AI to create a rendition of the song in the voice of the late singer Lata Mangeshkar. Shared ahead of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony taking place today, a video of the song has gone viral. The image is taken from a video of an AI-version of Ram Aayenge in Lata Mangeshkar voice. (YouTube/@DJ MRA)

The YouTube user who goes by DJ MRA shared the video on his channel. He mentioned in the caption that the version is a ‘blend of open-source tools and sound engineering, crafted with respect and appreciation for music and its creators.” He also added that the AI version is ‘Created out of love for music and in honour of artists no longer with us, this work is respectful and not for profit’.

Take a look at this AI version of Ram Aayenge:

The video was posted on January 21. Since then, the share has collected close to 16,000 views. It is also being re-shared across varied social media platforms. The share has also prompted people to post varied reactions.

What did YouTube users say about this AI rendition?

“There is sweetness in her voice which is not found in the voice of any singer today,” wrote a YouTube user. “Now this is constructive use of an AI,” added another. “I got goosebumps,” shared a third. “Great and thank you. This is the actual use of artificial intelligence,” praised a fourth.

About the consecration ceremony:

The Ram Mandir consecration ceremony is set to conclude around 1 pm. PM Modi will preside over the rituals. The invited dignitaries from various walks of life have reached Ayodhya to participate in the grand event.