Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: How are people celebrating in different cities?

As the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony unfolds today, January 22, in Ayodhya, a sense of excitement has spread throughout India. Individuals have gathered in Ayodhya to witness this historic day. However, those who are unable to attend it in person have found ingenious ways to celebrate the opening of the Ram Mandir. In honour of the ceremony, some are visiting temples early in the morning, carrying out processions, handing out sweets and much more. In addition, the ceremony is also being screened live in a number of cities. (Also Read: Ram Temple inauguration: List of VVIP invitees for Ayodhya event) A procession in Surat being carried out in the honour of Ram Mandir inauguration. (X/@withlovesayak)

Check out how people are celebrating the inauguration of Ram Mandir in different cities:

1. Delhi

Several streets and roads in Delhi are decorated with orange-coloured balloons, flags and flowers. Many people also visited temples early in the morning and offered their prayers.

2. Surat

A video of a massive group of people carrying out a procession in Surat went viral on social media. The clip shows people waving flags and playing devotional songs on a speaker. (Also Read: 'So beautiful': German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann soulfully sings Ram Aayenge. Watch)

3. Ahmedabad

A society in Ahmedabad put up a small tent in the colony and arranged a TV outside to watch the Ram Mandir ceremony together. A person also shared a picture of their rangoli showcasing Lord Ram.

4. Varanasi

During the early hours of January 22, devotees visited the Ganga river in Varanasi and took a dip in it. A picture of the devotees standing on a ghat was shared by ANI.

5. Noida

A society in Noida lit up with lights. Not only that, but people also came to their balconies and chanted Jai Shree Ram, adding to the excitement and happiness.

6. Chennai

Students at VIT Chennai took to the hostel corridors and chanted 'Jai Shree Ram'. The students were also seen clapping and expressing their excitement for the ceremony.

