Ram Temple inauguration: List of VVIP invitees for Ayodhya event

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ or consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla idol at the grand temple in Ayodhya, is set to take place on Monday, January 22. Hundreds of VVIPs, including film stars, cricketers, industralists, artists, ministers and religious leaders have reached Ayodhya to attend the auspicious event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the consecration ceremony. Ayodhya: Ram Mandir decorated with flowers as part of preparations for its consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya(PTI)

Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a priest from Varanasi, will perform the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at 12.20pm. The 51-inch tall Ram Lalla idol to be consecrated, has been crafted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The idol also contains carvings of all ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu, Hindu Gods like Lord Hanuman and other major Hindu religious symbols. Seven-day rituals for the consecration ceremony began on January 16.

Here is a list of VVIPs and celebrities who have been invited to attend consecration ceremony of the Ram janmbhoomi temple in Ayodhya

Sportspersons

Reached Ayodhya

Virat Kohli (Cricketer and former India captain), Anil Kumble (Former India cricketer and captain), Venkatesh Pradesh (Former India fast bowler), Sachin Tendulkar (Indian cricket legend), Saina Nehwal (Badminton player)

Invited

MS Dhoni (Former India cricketer and captain), R Ashwin (India spin bowler), Mithali Raj ( Former India women cricketer), Neeraj Chopra (Javelin thrower and Olympic gold winner), PV Sindhu (Badminton player and Olympic medal winner),

Indian film stars

Reached Ayodhya

Rajinikanth ( Superstar actor), Anupam Kher (Actor), Kangana Ranaut (Film star and national award winner), Vivek Oberoi (Actor), Shefali Shah (Actress), Randeep Hooda (Actor), Amitabh Bachchan(Superstar actor), Abhishek Bachchan(Actor)

Invited

Ranbir Kapoor(Actor), Alia Bhatt(Actress and national awardee), Ayushmann Khurrana(Actor), Tiger Shroff(Actor), Vicky Kaushal(Actor), Katrina Kaif (Actress), Akshay Kumar(Actor), Chiranjeevi (Superstar actor), Ajay Devgn (Actor), Sunny Deol (Actor)

Politicians

Reached Ayodhya

Hema Malini (BJP leader and actress), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh CM),

Invited

Meera Kumar (Former Lok Sabha speaker), Droupadi Murmu (President of India), Akhilesh Yadav (President of Samajwadi Party), LK Advani (BJP veteran), Uddhav Thackeray (former CM of Maharashtra)

Religious leaders and sages

Reached Ayodhya

Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri (Religious Guru), Baba Ramdev (Yoga Guru), Jagadguru Rambhadracharya (Religious Guru)

Invited

Sadhguru (Spiritual Guru), Dalai Lama (Religious Guru)

Other VVIPs

Reached Ayodhya

Prasoon Joshi ( Indian poet, lyricist and writer), Sonu Nigam (Singer), Madhur Bhandarkar (Filmmaker), Anu Malik (Singer), Sanjeev Kapoor (Celebrity chef)

Industrialists

Invited

Ratan Tata (former chairman of the Tata Group), Mukesh Ambani ( Chairman of Reliance Industries), Anil Ambani (Businessman), Kumar Mangalam Birla(Chairperson of Aditya Birla Group), Ajay Piramal(Chairperson of Piramal Group), Anand Mahindra(Industrialist), K Krithivasan (CEO of TCS), Gautam Adani (Chairperson of Adani Group),

Meanwhile, Ayodhya has been decked up with saffron flags, huge cutouts of Lord Ram and posters bearing religious slogans related to Lord Ram. Massive security arrangements are in place in view of the consecration ceremony. The Ram temple will be opened for 'darshan' by devotees and pilgrims from January 23 onwards.