Hindustan Times' complete coverage of Ayodhya's Ram temple opening
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Opening: The ceremony, which will be livestreamed around the world, is expected to begin at 12.20pm.
Ayodhya's Ram Mandir consecration ceremony (Pran Pratishtha) is set to be held today as PM Modi will lead the rituals, with saints and seers guiding the ceremony. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be attended by nearly 7,000 invitees, including politicians, industrialists, celebrities and sports personalities. The temple will be opened to the public tomorrow.
Yogi Adityanath's message ahead of consecration ceremony
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed saints and religious leaders who arrived in Ayodhya saying, “Hearty welcome and greetings to the revered saints and religious leaders coming from all over the country and the world for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the new idol of Shri Ram Lalla in the Prabhu Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple located in Shri Ayodhya Dham.”
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to attend Ram Mandir consecration
Besides Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were snapped arriving at the airport. Madhuri Dixit was also among them. Which bollywood celebrities are attending? Check here
Gifts for the guests attending the ceremony
As guests leave after the consecration ceremony, they will be gifted a box containing soil pulled during the excavation for the temple. Details here
No stock market today
The stock market will be shut today and there won’t be trading in government securities and money markets. What RBI announced?
Don't know where to watch the ceremony? We got you covered
The ceremony, which will be livestreamed around the world, is expected to begin at 12.20pm. The event's coverage will begin much earlier on national broadcaster Doordarshan (DD) and private news channels. More details here
What you didn't know about the Ram idol
The idol of Ram Lalla, carved by Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple on January 18. But there's so much more to it which we covered here
See stunning photos of the Ram Mandir here
The Ram Mandir has been constructed in the traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height 161 feet. It is supported by a total of 392 pillars and has 44 doors.
Holiday for some states today
For some states, it is a holiday today which means that schools, offices and other institutions will remain shut. These include Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh but some states have a half-day off too. Check more here
Ayodhya's security plan for Ram Mandir inauguration
A multi-layer security cover is in place in Ayodhya as 10,000 CCTV cameras and drones equipped with artificial intelligence are being used while police personnel have also been deployed at the venue.