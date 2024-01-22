Ram Lalla idol sculptor Arun Yogiraj's first reaction after reaching Ayodhya

Arun Yogiraj, who sculpted the Ram Lalla idol, arrived in the temple town of Ayodhya for the consecration or pran pratishtha ceremony of the newly constructed Ram Mandir on Monday. Yogiraj, a Mysuru-based sculptor, said he considered himself the “luckiest person on the earth now”. Arun Yogiraj (right) with BJP's BL Santhosh.

"I feel I am the luckiest person on the earth now. The blessing of my ancestors, family members and Lord Ram Lalla has always been with me. Sometimes I feel like I am in a dream world...," Arun Yogiraj told news agency ANI.

The 'pran pratishtha' of the idol of Ram Lalla (childhood form of Lord Ram) will be attended by people from all walks of life, including representatives of major spiritual and religious sects of the country, representatives of various tribal communities and prominent personalities, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding over the grand ceremony. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals.

The idol of Lord Ram was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya last week. Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum.

The 51-inch-tall idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

Who is Arun Yogiraj?