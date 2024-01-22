What is Ram Mandir pran pratishtha's 'muhurat' which will last 84 seconds?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the pran pratistha ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol from 12:29:03pm to 12.30:35pm. These 84 seconds are believed to be the most sacred of the 48-minute 'Abhijeet muhurat' which occurs once every day. The abhijit muhurat on January 24 will begin at 12.16pm and end at 12.59pm. The ceremony will be held in this window when the Sun will be at its peak during the Abhijeet muhurat. Ram temple pran pratishtha will take place between 12:29:03pm and 12:30:35pm. (PTI)

While the pran pratistha ceremony will begin 10 minutes before, at 12.20pm and may go on til 12.40pm to 1pm, the actual pran pratistha has to be held in those 84 seconds, according to religious leaders.

Abhijeet muhurat is the 8th muhurat of the day between the sunrise and the sunset. It stays for 48 minutes. The pran pratistha event will take place in this window of abhijeet muhurat.

The data and the muhurat have been chosen as according to Hindu scriptures, Lord Ram was born in abhijeet muhurat in alignment with Mrigashira Nakshatra, Amrit Siddhi Yoga and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga aligned.

Pre-consecration rituals for the pran pratishtha ceremony began a week before on January 16. PM Modi observed an 11-day satvic ritual to take part in the consecration ceremony during which he slept on the floor and had only fruits and coconut water. Ahead of the pran pratishtha on Monday, PM Modi will take part in the rituals.

In the last few days, PM Modi took a religious sojourn as he visited several temples in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and then Tamil Nadu -- temple with a Ramayana link.

