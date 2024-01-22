Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration LIVE: PM Modi to preside over historic event

Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration LIVE: Welcome to our live coverage of the historic inauguration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya! The much-anticipated event is set to take place on Monday, January 22, 2023, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding over the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. The consecration marks a significant moment in India's cultural and religious history, drawing attention not only from the nation but also from global audiences. Ayodhya: View of the Ram Mandir in the evening on the eve of its consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.(PTI)

Designed by the celebrated architect Chandrakant B Sompura, in collaboration with his son Ashish, the Ram Mandir embodies a vision outlined three decades ago. Standing on 2.7 acres of land in the temple town, the Ram temple is a marvel of architectural prowess. It reaches a height of 161 feet, spans 235 feet in width, and boasts a total length of 360 feet. Constructed in the distinguished Nagara style, one of the two temple-building styles from ancient India, the Ram temple follows all Vedic rituals while seamlessly integrating modern technology. The built-up area covers nearly 57,000 square feet, constituting a three-floor structure that stands at about 70% of the height of the iconic Qutub Minar.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, commencing at 12:20 pm, is expected to conclude by 1 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a gathering of over 7,000 individuals, including seers and distinguished personalities. The consecration will pave the way for the public opening of the Ram Temple a day later.

Security measures in Ayodhya have been significantly heightened, with the Uttar Pradesh government employing advanced technologies, including surveillance drones, night vision devices, and CCTV cameras. The Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS), integrated with 1500 public CCTV cameras, ensures vigilant monitoring across the city. The implementation of a comprehensive security plan includes the deployment of teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Ayodhya Railway Station will witness heightened security, and fire brigade provisions in tent cities aim to ensure swift responses to any unforeseen incidents. An anti-drone system, overseen by the Special Security Force (SSF), adds an extra layer of protection against potential aerial threats. The public is advised that only those invited by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will be allowed entry, with stringent security and transportation arrangements in place.

Prominent figures, including Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, business magnates Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, and sports icon Sachin Tendulkar, will grace the event as state guests.

As we bring you real-time updates and insights into the unfolding saga of the Ram temple inauguration, stay tuned for the unfolding of this historic moment.