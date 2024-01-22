Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration LIVE: PM Modi to preside over historic event
Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla idol today.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration LIVE: Welcome to our live coverage of the historic inauguration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya! The much-anticipated event is set to take place on Monday, January 22, 2023, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding over the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. The consecration marks a significant moment in India's cultural and religious history, drawing attention not only from the nation but also from global audiences.
Designed by the celebrated architect Chandrakant B Sompura, in collaboration with his son Ashish, the Ram Mandir embodies a vision outlined three decades ago. Standing on 2.7 acres of land in the temple town, the Ram temple is a marvel of architectural prowess. It reaches a height of 161 feet, spans 235 feet in width, and boasts a total length of 360 feet. Constructed in the distinguished Nagara style, one of the two temple-building styles from ancient India, the Ram temple follows all Vedic rituals while seamlessly integrating modern technology. The built-up area covers nearly 57,000 square feet, constituting a three-floor structure that stands at about 70% of the height of the iconic Qutub Minar.
The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, commencing at 12:20 pm, is expected to conclude by 1 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a gathering of over 7,000 individuals, including seers and distinguished personalities. The consecration will pave the way for the public opening of the Ram Temple a day later.
Security measures in Ayodhya have been significantly heightened, with the Uttar Pradesh government employing advanced technologies, including surveillance drones, night vision devices, and CCTV cameras. The Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS), integrated with 1500 public CCTV cameras, ensures vigilant monitoring across the city. The implementation of a comprehensive security plan includes the deployment of teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Ayodhya Railway Station will witness heightened security, and fire brigade provisions in tent cities aim to ensure swift responses to any unforeseen incidents. An anti-drone system, overseen by the Special Security Force (SSF), adds an extra layer of protection against potential aerial threats. The public is advised that only those invited by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will be allowed entry, with stringent security and transportation arrangements in place.
Prominent figures, including Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, business magnates Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, and sports icon Sachin Tendulkar, will grace the event as state guests.
As we bring you real-time updates and insights into the unfolding saga of the Ram temple inauguration, stay tuned for the unfolding of this historic moment.
- Jan 22, 2024 05:01 AM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration LIVE: 5 lakh 'Diyas' illuminate capital in Celebration
More than 5 lakh 'diyas' will be illuminated across 700 markets in the national capital, marking the auspicious occasion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday. The local traders' body, Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), announced this initiative on Sunday, reflecting the fervour and excitement surrounding the historic event. CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal and President Subhash Khandelwal shared their delight in a joint statement, highlighting the surge in demand for Ram Mandir-related goods.
"The fervour has led to a surge in demand for Ram Mandir-related goods, with a four-fold increase in requests for flags, models, costumes, badges, and photos,” they said.Jan 22, 2024 04:48 AM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration LIVE: Sanctum sanctorum decorated with flowers from Chennai
As Ayodhya brims with anticipation for the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple is set to become a fragrant haven. Sanjay Dhawalikar, head of the floral decoration team, revealed that rich fragrance-bearing flowers, meticulously sourced from Chennai, would grace the sacred space on Sunday night. Dhawalikar also said that over 3,000 kgs of flowers of more than 20 varieties have been used for decoration of the grand structure. The flowers include chrysanthemum, gerbera, orchid, and exotic ones like anthurium and lilium.Jan 22, 2024 04:36 AM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration LIVE: Ram Lalla idol underwent ceremonial bath on Sunday
Ram Lalla's idol underwent a ceremonial bath with water from 114 Kalash, containing medicated and holy water from pilgrimage sites nationwide. Daily worship, havan, and chanting persisted until evening, culminating in the placement of Lord Ram Lalla in Madhyadhivas, accompanied by Jagran at night. The ceremony, which began on January 16, will conclude on Monday afternoon during the auspicious Abhijit Muhurat. The anticipation in Ayodhya is palpable as the 'Pran Pratishtha' and grand temple opening approach.
