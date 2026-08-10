Metal bridge ripped apart by swollen river after flash flood in Uttarakhand's Chamoli | Watch
Authorities have advised residents and travellers to avoid the route and postpone journeys until the situation improves.
A bridge in Uttarakhand's Niti Valley was swept away by a swollen river after heavy rain and flash flood triggered a sharp rise in the water level in the region's Chamoli district.
A video of the incident shows a powerful surge of muddy water rushing through the valley and hitting the metal bridge. The force of the current quickly dislodged the structure and carried it towards the riverbank.
The footage also shows a truck and an SUV travelling on a road beside the river. Both vehicles appear to turn away moments before the bridge is washed away.
READ ALSO | Heavy rain in Himachal: Orange alert for Kangra, Mandi and Chamba
Chamoli police said in a statement, "The Tamak drain is overflowing, damaging the bridge built over the drain, disrupting traffic beyond Malari. Currently, there is no report of any loss of life.
Teams from the police, administration, SDRF, and NDRF have been dispatched to the scene. The situation is being continuously monitored."
Area cut off, travel discouraged
The collapse of the bridge has disrupted connectivity with the main town, leaving the affected area cut off.
Authorities have advised residents and travellers to avoid the route and postpone journeys until the situation improves. People living close to rivers and streams have also been asked to maintain a safe distance as water levels could rise further.
READ ALSO | Rain lashes Delhi as IMD issues yellow alert across capital, NCR
“Due to heavy rainfall in the Niti Valley, the water level of the Alaknanda River has risen. From a safety perspective, police teams are appealing to people living along the riverbank to move to safe locations through loudspeakers/announcements,” Chamoli police said on X.
Heavy rain continues across Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said the state has been receiving continuous rainfall since Sunday night.
Dehradun, Bageshwar, Nainital and Champawat are among the districts affected by the rain.
Amid continuous rain in Uttarakhand, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a possible flash flood risk in parts of the state over the next 24 hours.
The IMD's Flash Flood Guidance Cell said that until 5:30 PM on August 11, there could be a low to moderate risk of flash floods in some areas.
The warning covers parts of all 12 districts of Uttarakhand, Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Haridwar, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi and Pauri Garhwal.
The alert means that heavy rain could quickly increase water levels in rivers, streams and low-lying areas, particularly around vulnerable catchments.
People in these areas have been advised to remain alert and follow local authorities' instructions, as per news agency ANI.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeraj Santoshi
Neeraj Santoshi is the Chief of Bureau for Hindustan Times in Uttarakhand, where he leads the state reporting team while covering government, politics, environment, wildlife, Uttarakhand High Court, and issues shaping the Himalayan region. With more than two decades in journalism across conflict zones, he has covered politically sensitive regions and environmentally fragile landscapes, and focused on stories that combine public interest with in-depth storytelling. An alumnus of Pune University with a Master’s in Communication Studies, he has reported extensively from Jammu & Kashmir (2003-2010), Madhya Pradesh (2010 to 2018 ) and Uttarakhand (Since 2018), covering subjects ranging from insurgency, elections and governance to wildlife conservation, mining, climate change, agriculture, human rights and social justice. He has covered politics and legislative assemblies of both Jammu & Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh over more than a decade. Before taking over as Chief of Bureau in Uttarakhand, he served as Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times in Madhya Pradesh and earlier reported for both Hindustan Times and The Indian Express in Jammu & Kashmir, where he covered state politics, environment and insurgency-related developments. Over the years, his stories have focused on environmental degradation, wildlife, illegal mining, governance and the changing social fabric of Himalayan states and Central India. He is particularly interested in long-form explanatory journalism, and stories that explore the intersection of ecology, conservation, governance and society. Outside the newsroom, Neeraj enjoys reading widely on neuroscience, consciousness studies, Artificial Intelligence and quantum physics, with a special interest in Kashmiri Tantric Shaivist traditions. He is also passionate about wildlife, mountaineering and the Himalayas, interests that continue to inform his reporting and deepen his understanding of the region he covers.Read More