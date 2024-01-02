Who is Arun Yogiraj, sculptor whose Ram Lalla idol selected for grand temple in Ayodhya?

Arun Yogiraj, a distinguished sculptor hailing from a lineage of five generations of renowned sculptors in Mysore, has been honoured with the selection of his idol for installation in Ayodhya's Ram Temple. Sculptor Arun Yogiraj with idol of Ram Lalla.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday in a social media post said, “The selection of the idol for the Prana Pratishtapana of Lord Rama in Ayodhya has been finalized. The idol of Lord Rama, carved by renowned sculptor of our country Yogiraj Arun, will be installed in Ayodhya.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa also congratulating Arun and expressed pride in the selection of Lord Ram's idol for installation in Ram Mandir.

“The idol of Lord Rama sculpted by the sculptor Arun Yogiraj of Mysuru has been selected for installation in the magnificent Sri Rama Mandir of Ayodhya, which has doubled the pride and happiness of the entire Rama devotees of the state. Heartfelt congratulations to ‘Shilpi @yogiraj_arun’.”

Arun told PTI that he has not yet received any official communication about whether the idol he had sculpted has been accepted. However, senior BJP leaders message on ‘X’ made him believe that his work had been accepted.

Arun said, “The idol should be of a child, who is divine too, because it is the statue of the incarnation of God. People who look at the statue should feel the divinity.”

"Keeping the divinity aspect along with the child-like face in mind, I started my work about six to seven months ago. Now I am extremely happy. More than selection, people should appreciate it. Only then, I will be happy," the sculptor added.

Who is Arun Yogiraj?

Arun Yogiraj, currently one of the most sought-after sculptors in the country, began his journey into the world of sculpting at a young age, deeply influenced by his father, Yogiraj, and grandfather, Basavanna Shilpi, who enjoyed the patronage of the King of Mysore. Despite briefly pursuing an MBA and working in the corporate sector, Arun's innate passion for sculpting drew him back into the art form in 2008. Since then, his artistry has flourished, leading him to create iconic sculptures that have gained nationwide recognition. Arun's portfolio boasts an array of impressive sculptures, including a 30-feet statue of Subhash Chandra Bose, prominently displayed behind the Amar Jawan Jyoti near India Gate. His other notable contributions to the world of sculpting include a 12-feet tall sculpture of Adi Shankaracharya in Kedarnath to a 21-feet tall Hanuman statue in Mysore.

(With PTI inputs)