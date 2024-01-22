Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent anymore: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sought Lord Ram's forgiveness for the delay in the construction of the Ayodhya temple. He said the work done today could not be completed for centuries. PM Modi participated in pran pratishtha ceremony.(X)

While addressing the gathering of dignitaries and VVIPs in the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple premises, he said, “Today, I also apologise to Lord Shri Ram. There must be something lacking in our effort, sacrifice and penance that we could not do this work for so many centuries. Today the work has been completed. I believe that Lord Shri Ram will definitely forgive us today...”

He further said that Ram Lalla now would not stay in a tent as the grand temple is ready.

“Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent now. He will stay in the grand temple. The sunrise of January 22 has brought a wonderful glow. January 22, 2024, is not a date written on the calendar. It is the origin of a new time cycle,” he said.

PM Modi along with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and Chairman of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das participated in pran pratishtha ceremony.

In most sacred 84 seconds of the 48-minute ‘Abhijeet muhurat’ from 12:29:03pm to 12.30:35pm, he symbolically opened the eyes of the idol of Lord Ram Lalla. With this, the week-long rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla which began on January 16 is completed.

The 51-inch idol, sculpted by Karnataka's Arun Yogiraj portraying Ram Lalla as a five-year-old, was selected over two others since it captured innocence, divinity, and royalty at the finest.

Constructed in the traditional Nagara style, the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir has a length (east-west) of 380 feet, a width of 250 feet, and a height of 161 feet. Supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors, the Mandir is three-storied, with each floor being 20 feet tall. The pillars and walls showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods and goddesses.