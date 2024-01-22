‘Our Ram has arrived’: PM Modi gets emotional after Ayodhya temple ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Ram Lalla will no longer stay in a tent, after the new idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday. Addressing people after the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya, Modi said, "Our Ram has arrived, "Lord Ram has finally arrived (in his abode) following the wait of centuries. After the patience that we showed for centuries and the sacrifices we made, our Lord Ram has finally arrived." Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, Monday,(PTI)

Seeking an apology from Lord Ram, Modi said, "There must be something lacking in our effort, sacrifice and penance that we could not do this work for so many centuries. Today, the work has been completed. I believe that Lord Ram will forgive us today..."

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

"I have firm belief and immense faith that today, the devotees of Prabhu Ram are completely absorbed in this historic moment...the devotees of Prabhu Ram, in every corner of the country and the world, are deeply feeling this...This moment is divine, this moment is the holiest of all..," Modi added. Live Updates on Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath joined Prime Minister Modi during ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla idol inside the sanctorum of the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya earlier on Monday.

Modi, Adityanath and Patel also performed 'parikrama' at the sanctum sanctorum of Ram Mandir after pran pratishtha rituals concluded.

"January 22, 2024, is not just a date, but the beginning of a new era. The construction of Ram Mandir has filled people with a new energy," Modi said.

On the occasion, Modi also said the country has broken free of the shackles of slavery. Even after thousands of years, people will remember this date, and moment. It's Ram's supreme blessings that we are witnessing it," the prime minister said.

Lord Ram, he said, “is in the soul of all citizens of India” and that the entire country was celebrating Diwali today.

Modi also thanked the Supreme Court of India which paved the way for the construction of the temple by delivering the verdict on November 9, 2019.

"Ram's existence was questioned... I would like to express my thanks to the Supreme Court for doing justice and the temple was built in accordance with the law," he added.

With Ram Lalla's consecration in Ayodhya, India's self-pride has returned, Bhagwat said, adding, "And today's programme has become a symbol of a new India that will stand up and provide relief to the entire world from tragedy."

Traditional clarinets played devotional music during the rituals for the 51-inch (130-cm) tall, black stone Ram Lalla, while politicians, businessmen, sports and media stars watched along with millions nationwide.

Thousands clad in saffron danced in the streets, waving saffron flags as they chanted religious slogans.

"This is a very proud moment for all Hindus," said Mewaram Prajapati, who came from Gujarat.

The Ram temple delivers on a key 35-year-old promise by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but it has been a contentious political issue that helped catapult the party to prominence and power.

For decades, the temple site was bitterly contested by Hindus and Muslims, leading to nationwide riots in 1992 that killed 2,000 people, after karsevaks brought down the 16th-century Babri Masjid that had stood there.