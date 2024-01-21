Ram Temple event: List of states where schools, offices will be shut on Jan 22

Numerous states have declared a public holiday over the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22. This means that schools, offices and other institutions will remain shut. Traffic moves past a decorative lighting of Lord Ram on a street in Mumbai.(REUTERS)

States that issued a public holiday notice for January 22 include Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh.

The Centre has also declared a half-day holiday in all central government offices on Jan 22. "The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on 22nd January 2024 across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all central government offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments throughout India will be closed for half day till 1430 hours on 22nd January 2024," the order issued to all central government ministries read.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences which earlier declared a half-day for its staff on Jan 22 reversing its decision to do so later. "In continuation with circular dated January 20 of this office, the outpatient department shall remain open to attend to patients with appointment in order to prevent any inconvenience to them and to facilitate patient care," the new office memorandum said.

States that have given a half-day off for government offices and educational institutions include Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Assam, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Goa, and Maharashtra have declared a ‘dry day’ on January 22 in view of the consecration ceremony. Shops serving alcohol or non-vegetarian food would remain closed on the day of the consecration ceremony.

Prime Minister Modi will preside over the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Jan 22. The seven-day rituals for the ceremony began a week earlier on January 16 and will conclude with the pran pratishtha event on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)