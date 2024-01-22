Who joined PM Modi for Ram Lalla idol 'pran pratishtha’ at Ayodhya temple?

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi during ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla idol inside the sanctorum of the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers before the idol of Ram Lalla during the 'pran pratishtha' rituals at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Monday,(PTI)

PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath and Anandiben Patel also performed 'parikrama' at the sanctum sanctorum of Ram Mandir after pran pratishtha rituals concluded.

The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated amid grand celebrations in Ayodhya. Modi, who led the rituals and unveiled the eyes of Ram Lalla idol, walked inside the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta.

Dressed in a golden kurta teamed up with a cream dhoti and patka, Modi took ‘sankalp’ for the pran pratishtha ceremony and later moved to the sanctum sanctorum for the rituals.

Modi also offered 'dandavat pranam' to Lord Ram at the new Ayodhya temple after the consecration ceremony.

Modi chanted verses before placing flower petals at the feet of Lord Ram and clasped his palms in prayer.

Meanwhile, Indian Air Force helicopters showered flower petals on the temple premises when the consecration took place.

"The extraordinary moment of the consecration of Shri Ram Lala's life in Ayodhya Dham is going to leave everyone emotional. It is my great pleasure to be a part of this divine program. Hail Siya Ram!," Modi said on X (formally Twitter).

The prime minister will also address the gathering of around 7000 guests after the ceremony. He is also scheduled to visit the Kuber Tila later.

Modi will also interact with workers associated with the construction of the temple.

Traditional clarinets played devotional music during the rituals for the 51-inch (130-cm) tall, black stone Ram Lalla, while politicians, businessmen, sports and media stars watched along with millions nationwide.

Thousands clad in saffron danced in the streets, waving saffron flags as they chanted religious slogans.

"This is a very proud moment for all Hindus," said Mewaram Prajapati, who came from Gujarat.

The Ram temple delivers on a key 35-year-old promise by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but it has been a contentious political issue that helped catapult the party to prominence and power.

For decades, the temple site was bitterly contested by Hindus and Muslims, leading to nationwide riots in 1992 that killed 2,000 people, after karsevaks brought down the 16th-century Babri Masjid that had stood there.