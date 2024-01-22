IAF choppers shower flowers on Ram Temple after idol face revealed

Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers on Monday showered flower petals over Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple premises in Ayodhya as the idol of Ram Lalla is unveiled in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. IAF chopper(ani)

The air in the premises was filled with chants of 'Jai Sri Ram' by invitees who were present for the ceremony.

PM Narendra Modi participated in pran pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ramlalla in the newly built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya at around 12:20 pm.

In the the 84 second most sacred of the 48-minute ‘Abhijeet muhurat’ from 12:29:03pm to 12.30:35pm, he symbolically opened the eyes of the idol of Lord Ram Lalla.

With this, the week-long rituals of consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla which began on January 16 is completed.

At the Ram Mandir's sanctum-sanctorum, PM Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yodi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and Chairman of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das were present.

Head priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit presided over the rituals, who was assisted by around 121 other priests. Before worshipping, PM Modi also performed Vedic rituals for worshipping old idol of Ram Lalla that was shifted from the makeshift temple to the Ram Mandir on Sunday night.

The 51-inch idol, sculpted by Karnataka's Arun Yogiraj portraying Ram Lalla as a five-year-old, was selected over two others since it captured innocence, divinity, and royalty at the finest.

The idol has been decked with jewellery -- several jewellery pieces from head to feet. On its hands, there is a golden bow and arrow. The forehead is adorned with silver and red tilak.

Ram Lalla is clad in a yellow dhoti the colour of which blended with the yellow of flowers and the yellow of the dazzling jewellery. Intricate flower decoration stood out even amid the majestic jewellery with which the idol has been decked up.