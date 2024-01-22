close_game
News / India News / 'Delighted to arrive on second Diwali': UNGA President on visiting India amid Ram temple consecration

‘Delighted to arrive on second Diwali’: UNGA President on visiting India amid Ram temple consecration

ByManjiri Chitre
Jan 22, 2024 03:28 PM IST

Francis is on a five-day visit to India from January 22 to 26 with an aim to advance India-UN ties.

United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) president Dennis Francis on Monday said that he is “delighted” to arrive in India on the day the country is celebrating its “second Diwali” - referring to the Ram temple's grand consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

United Nations General Assembly President Dennis Francis was received by India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj upon his arrival in New Delhi. (PTI)
United Nations General Assembly President Dennis Francis was received by India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj upon his arrival in New Delhi. (PTI)

Francis also shared a video of his arrival in New Delhi on his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, where he can be seen being received by India's permanent representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj.

“Namaste, Bharat! Delighted to arrive in New Delhi on an auspicious day when the country is celebrating its 'Second Diwali'. Looking forward to fruitful discussions over the next few days on Peace, Progress, Prosperity, and Sustainability!,” the UNGA President wrote on X.

Francis is on a five-day visit to India from January 22 to 26 with an aim to advance India-UN ties. During his visit, Francis will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on key multilateral issues of mutual interest.

In New Delhi, he will also pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, attend a round table on India's advancements in Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), and deliver a public address at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) on ‘Multilateralism and Peace, Prosperity, Progress, and Sustainability’ on January 24.

During the last two days of his visit to India, the UNGA president will travel to Jaipur and Mumbai. He will also participate as a state guest in the Republic Day Parade in Maharashtra.

Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

The grand ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony was held at the Ram temple in the holy city of Ayodhya on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, saints, and a host of distinguished guests. The temple's consecration ceremony marks a significant moment in India's cultural and religious history, drawing attention not only from the nation but also from global audiences.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors, and is constructed in traditional Nagara style. The pillars of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. Meanwhile, the idol of Ram Lalla has been placed in the main sanctum sanctorum of the temple on the ground floor.

Addressing the crowd after the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony at the temple, PM Modi said, “Our Ram has arrived…Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent now. He will stay in the grand temple.”

“I have firm belief and immense faith that today, the devotees of Prabhu Ram are completely absorbed in this historic moment...the devotees of Prabhu Ram, in every corner of the country and the world, are deeply feeling this...This moment is divine, this moment is the holiest of all,” he added.

PM Modi also apologised to Lord Ram saying, “There must be something lacking in our effort, sacrifice, and penance that we could not do this work for so many centuries. Today, the work has been completed. I believe that Lord Ram will forgive us today.”

Follow Us On