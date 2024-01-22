close_game
close_game
News / India News / First look of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya after pran-partishtha

First look of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya after pran-partishtha

ByHT News Desk
Jan 22, 2024 12:49 PM IST

First look of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya after pran-partistha

After PM Modi on Monday performed the pran-pratishtha of Lord Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, the first look of the 51-inch idol was revealed to the world. The idol has been sculpted by Karnataka's Arun Yogiraj portraying Ram Lalla as a five-year-old. The idol was selected over two others since it captured innocence, divinity, androyalty at the finest, the Trust authorities said.

First look of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya after pran-partistha
First look of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya after pran-partistha

The idol has been decked with jewellery -- several jewellery pieces from head to feet. On its hands, there is a golden bow and arrow.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India NewsRam Mandir Ram Mandir Inauguration Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On