First look of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya after pran-partishtha

After PM Modi on Monday performed the pran-pratishtha of Lord Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, the first look of the 51-inch idol was revealed to the world. The idol has been sculpted by Karnataka's Arun Yogiraj portraying Ram Lalla as a five-year-old. The idol was selected over two others since it captured innocence, divinity, androyalty at the finest, the Trust authorities said.

First look of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya after pran-partistha