First look of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya after pran-partishtha
Jan 22, 2024 12:49 PM IST
After PM Modi on Monday performed the pran-pratishtha of Lord Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, the first look of the 51-inch idol was revealed to the world. The idol has been sculpted by Karnataka's Arun Yogiraj portraying Ram Lalla as a five-year-old. The idol was selected over two others since it captured innocence, divinity, androyalty at the finest, the Trust authorities said.
The idol has been decked with jewellery -- several jewellery pieces from head to feet. On its hands, there is a golden bow and arrow.
