close_game
close_game
News / India News / No more curfews, firings in Ayodhya: Yogi Adityanath after Ram Temple inauguration

No more curfews, firings in Ayodhya: Yogi Adityanath after Ram Temple inauguration

ByHT News Desk
Jan 22, 2024 02:40 PM IST

Yogi Adityanath described Narendra Modi as the world's most popular leader.

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the 500-year-old dream of the people of India of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, has come true. Speaking in the holy city after the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, the BJP leader said it was for the first time in history that a major community had to struggle for so long to get their God his rightful place. Referring to the firing on 'kar sevaks' in 1990, he said now there won't be any curfews or firings in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a gathering after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Mandir.(PTI)
Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a gathering after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Mandir.(PTI)

Yogi Adityanath, who was present inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple during the consecration ceremony performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the entire India has become "Ayodhya Dham".

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Yogi Adityanath described Narendra Modi as the world's most popular leader.

17 people were killed in two separate shootings in Ayodhya in October 1990.

Remembering the event, he said so many people had sacrificed their lives for the temple.

"Probably it is the first occasion when a majority had to struggle for so long to get their Lord a rightful place in his birthplace," he said.

Yogi Adityanath also said the temple had been built where they wanted.

Also read: Muslim body reveals date for Ayodhya mosque construction, new crowdfunding plan

"The temple has been built where we had resolved to build it," he said.

"There are some feelings in my heart that I cannot find words to express. Everyone is emotional and happy. On this historic moment, every city and village in the country has turned into Ayodhya, and every path seems to be heading towards the Ram Janmabhoomi," said the UP CM.

The Supreme Court of India said in its 2019 verdict that there was evidence proving the existence of a Hindu place of worship at the dispute site. It ordered the authorities to allow the construction of the temple on the disputed site. It also directed the authorities to provide a separate parcel of land to the Muslim side for the construction of a mosque.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India NewsRam Mandir Ram Mandir Inauguration Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On