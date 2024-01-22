No more curfews, firings in Ayodhya: Yogi Adityanath after Ram Temple inauguration

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the 500-year-old dream of the people of India of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, has come true. Speaking in the holy city after the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, the BJP leader said it was for the first time in history that a major community had to struggle for so long to get their God his rightful place. Referring to the firing on 'kar sevaks' in 1990, he said now there won't be any curfews or firings in Ayodhya. Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a gathering after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Mandir.(PTI)

Yogi Adityanath, who was present inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple during the consecration ceremony performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the entire India has become "Ayodhya Dham".

Yogi Adityanath described Narendra Modi as the world's most popular leader.

17 people were killed in two separate shootings in Ayodhya in October 1990.

Remembering the event, he said so many people had sacrificed their lives for the temple.

"Probably it is the first occasion when a majority had to struggle for so long to get their Lord a rightful place in his birthplace," he said.

Yogi Adityanath also said the temple had been built where they wanted.

"The temple has been built where we had resolved to build it," he said.

"There are some feelings in my heart that I cannot find words to express. Everyone is emotional and happy. On this historic moment, every city and village in the country has turned into Ayodhya, and every path seems to be heading towards the Ram Janmabhoomi," said the UP CM.

The Supreme Court of India said in its 2019 verdict that there was evidence proving the existence of a Hindu place of worship at the dispute site. It ordered the authorities to allow the construction of the temple on the disputed site. It also directed the authorities to provide a separate parcel of land to the Muslim side for the construction of a mosque.