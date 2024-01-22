Muslim body reveals date for Ayodhya mosque construction, new crowdfunding plan

Ayodhya: The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation will begin the construction of a grand mosque in Ayodhya from May this year, a senior official informed Reuters. It is likely to take three-four years to complete. The information emerged on the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple. Zufar Ahmad Faruqi, the president of the IICF, said the body hasn't approached anyone for funds.

Haji Arfat Shaikh, the head of the development committee of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) that is overseeing the mosque project, gave the information. He said a crowd-funding website is likely to be set up to generate funds for the planned mosque.

The mosque will be named "Masjid Muhammed bin Abdullah", after Prophet Muhammad.

"Our effort has been to end and convert enmity, hatred among people into love for each other...irrespective of whether or not you accept the Supreme Court judgement," said Shaikh.

"All this fighting will stop if we teach good things to our children and people," he added.

The Supreme Court of India said in 2019 that the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 was unlawful. However, it ruled that there was a non-Islamic structure beneath the Babri Mosque. It ruled that a temple would be built on the disputed land and a parcel of land would be provided to the Muslim side for the construction of a mosque.

"We hadn't approached anyone ... there was no public movement for it (funds)," he said.

Athar Hussain, the secretary of the IICF, said the mosque has been delayed because they wanted to add more traditional elements to the design.

A 500-bed hospital will also be constructed in the complex.

Hundreds of celebrities, including actors and cricketers, are in Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony. The temple will be opened for the general public for darshan on Tuesday.

