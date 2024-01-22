PM Modi lights 'Ram Jyoti' after Ayodhya Ram Temple 'pran pratishtha' ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening lighted ‘Ram Jyoti’ (earthern lamps) after the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla in the newly-built Ram Temple in Ayodhya.' Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(X/NarendraModi)

The prime minister has urged citizens to light the ‘Ram Jyoti’ on the auspicious occasion and welcome Ram Lalla.

“On this auspicious occasion, I request all the countrymen to light the Ram Jyoti and welcome Lord Ram in their homes. Jai Siya Ram!” the prime minister wrote on X.

After the consecration ceremony, the city of Ayodhya is poised to be adorned with the radiant glow of 10 lakh diyas, transforming its landscape into a mesmerising spectacle.

On the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, ‘Ram Jyoti’ will be lit at houses, shops, religious places, and historic sites, creating an enchanting ambiance that symbolises the divine presence of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Earlier, Regional tourism officer RP Yadav said: “On the evening of January 22, diyas will be lit at 100 prominent temples and public places. The preparations for this event have been completed. In line with the government’s vision, locally crafted diyas will be used, and local potters are being engaged to provide the diyas.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday presided over the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla inside the sanctorum of the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Ram temple delivers on a key 35-year-old promise by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but it has been a contentious political issue that helped catapult the party to prominence and power.

Constructed in the traditional Nagara style, the Ram Temple has a length (east-west) of 380 feet, a width of 250 feet, and a height of 161 feet. Supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors, the temple is three-storied, with each floor being 20 feet tall.

The pillars and walls showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods and goddesses.