PM Modi's big decision after Ram Mandir event; 1 cr homes to have solar panels

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the government will start 'Pradhanmantri Surydaya Yojana', an initiative to generate electricity through solar energy. He announced the decision after returning home from Ayodhya, wherein he had presided over the consecration ceremony of Ram temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 'Pradhanmantri Suryoday Yojana''(Narendra Modi/X)

"All the devotees of the world always get energy from the light of Suryavanshi Lord Shri Ram. Today, on the auspicious occasion of consecration in Ayodhya, my resolution got further strengthened that the people of India should have their own solar roof top system on the roof of their houses," the prime minister posted on social platform X.



"The first decision I have taken after returning from Ayodhya is that our government will launch “Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana” with the target of installing rooftop solar on 1 crore houses. This will not only reduce the electricity bill of the poor and middle class, but will also make India self-reliant in the energy sector," he added.



The PM posted pictures of him discussing the scheme with officials here following his return from Ayodhya.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister presided over the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, UP governor Anandiben Patel. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat were present at the ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

More than 7,000 invitees including film stars, sportspersons, saints, industrialists and musicians attended the grand event.



""This is India's time and India is going to move forward. After waiting for centuries we have reached here. We all have waited for this era, this period. Now we will not stop. We will continue to reach the heights of development," the prime minister said after the event.



Modi thanked the Judiciary of India for "keeping the dignity of justice intact. Embodiment of justice, Shri Ram's temple was constructed through just means", he emphasized. The Supreme Court in 2019 had settled the decades-old dispute

The Prime Minister informed that the entire nation including small villages is witnessing processions and cleanliness campaigns are being carried out in temples.