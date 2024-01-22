Ram Lalla consecrated as PM Modi completes rituals at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

AYODHYA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the last Vedic rituals on Monday in the ongoing seven-day Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla by symbolically opening the eyes of the idol with a golden stick and ended the rites with aarti and shashtang pranam (prostration) to the deity, prompting celebrations across India and in many parts of the world by the Hindu diaspora. A glimpse of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday. (ANI)

Carrying a silver ‘chattra’ (umbrella) for the deity, Modi climbed a flight of 32 steps to enter the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, which was decorated with yellow and saffron marigold flowers, around 12.10pm as saints sitting among the special invitees raised the slogan ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Dressed in a cream kurta teamed up with a cream dhoti and patka, he took ‘sankalp’ for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony” and later moved to the sanctum sanctorum for the rituals.

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat were present when the Prime Minister reached sanctum sanctorum. Bhagwat was seated next to Modi during the ceremony.

The Vedic rituals in the Ram temple sanctum sanctorum began with special puja of Ram Lalla Virajman (old idol of Ram Lalla) that was being worshipped at the makeshift Ram temple till date.

This idol was shifted to the Ram Mandir on Sunday night by Acharya Satyendra Das, who used to perform puja at the makeshift temple. It was placed just in front of the new 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla.

As part of the rituals, holy water was offered to PM Modi. Head priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit presided over the rituals assisted by 121 junior priests. A junior priest recited Vedic mantras and helped PM Modi complete the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla.

According to the Trust, after completion of all rituals, PM Modi symbolically opened the eyes of Ram Lalla with a golden stick. On behalf of the PM, this ceremony was performed by priests present there.

After the rituals, PM performed aarti of the deity amidst chanting of mantras by priests. Shankaracharya Vasudevanand Saraswati handed over a golden ring to the Prime Minister. PM Modi also sought blessings from Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of the Trust, by touching his feet.

Before emerging from the temple’s sanctum sanctorum, PM Modi bowed before the deity and offered shashtang pranam.

Govind Dev Giri, treasurer of the Trust, performed rituals related to felicitation of the PM after the ceremony.

This marked the end of the week-long consecration of Ram Lalla which began on January 16. As the rituals were being performed at the temple’s sanctum-sanctorum, choppers of the Indian Army showered flowers on the temple while saints and others present in the crowd shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’. After completing rituals, PM Modi took a round of the temple. As the PM came out of the temple, the crowd greeted him with slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

PM BREAKS FAST

Before addressing a gathering of 8000 people at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, treasurer of the Trust Govind Dev Giri offered PM Modi two spoons of curd to break his 11-day fast. Modi had kept the fast for participation in the consecration ceremony.

MODI VISITS KUBER TILA

From Ram Mandir, PM Modi went to Kuber Tila, present in the temple complex, and worshipped Lord Shiva there. According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Kuber, who is also known as god of wealth, had established a temple of Lord Shiva here. Later, this place came to be known as Kuber Tila.

RAM LALLA’S IDOL

The 51-inch tall idol of Ram Lalla was decorated with a golden crown and gold ornaments, and carried a golden bow and arrow. However, the Trust has not shared details of the gold ornaments.

Renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj of Mysore has carved Ram Lalla’s idol from the black stone of Karnataka.

The idol is based on the sketch of renowned Mumbai-based artist Vasudeo Kamath. He had presented pencil sketches of Ram Lalla to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Born in Karkala, a nondescript town in Karnataka, Kamath grew up in Mumbai. His 28 paintings that form his Ramayan series are globally acclaimed.

Kamath is known for his paintings based on mythology and historical subjects. He also practises the art of creating portraits from actual sittings.

Yogiraj had sculpted the idol in around six months’ time at Ram Katha Kunj in Ayodhya.