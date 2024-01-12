Who are 4 Shankaracharyas refusing to attend Ram Mandir event on Jan 22?

The top four Sanatan Hindu Dharma spiritual leaders, also known as ‘Shankaracharyas’, have decided to not attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, though two of them have issued a statement supporting the event. Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth in Uttarakhand, said the construction of the temple doesn't signify a victory of Sanatan Dharma. Adi Shankaracharya’s 108 feet tall statue

Who are the four Shankaracharyas?

The top four Shankaracharyas, who head four major Hindu mutts, are based in Uttarakhand, Odisha, Karnataka, and Gujarat.

Shankaracharya Swami Shri Nischalananda Saraswati

The Shankaracharya of Puri Gowardhanpeeth, Swami Nishchalanand Saraswati, is the 145th Sankaracharya of the Govardhana Peetha at Jagannath Puri, Odisha. He took the responsibility of the Peetha as its head on February 9, 1992.

Earlier this week, Swami Nishchalanand Saraswati Shankaracharya said that he would not attend the Ram Mandir event because it was against the scriptures, adding that the ceremony had turned into a political show.

Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand

Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand looks after all the ceremonies and activities in Jyotir Math in Uttarakhand - which is one of the four cardinal pithams established by saint Adi Shankara. He reportedly took over the responsibility in 2006.

According to reports, Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand has refused to attend the consecration ceremony as it does not follow the norms of the Hindu religion. “We are not anti-Modi but at the same time we also can’t go against our Dharma Shastra,” he said.

Shankaracharya Bharati Teerth

Shankaracharya Bharati Teerth of Sringeri Sharda Peeth is the 36th Shankaracharya of the Peeth. While media reports have suggested that he will not be attending the Ram temple event on January 22, the Sringeri mutt recently reportedly rejected this claim. It is not yet clear if the Shankaracharya will attend the consecration ceremony.

Shankaracharya Sadanand Saraswati

Sadanand Saraswati is the Shankaracharya of Paschimannaya Dwarka Shardapeeth, which is one of the four cardinal peeth established by the saint Adi Shankara. Located in Gujarat's Dwarka, it is also known as the Kalika mutt.

According to reports, Shankaracharya Sadanand Saraswati will also not attend the event, however, there is no official confirmation from the spiritual leader yet.

The Ram temple consecration ceremony will be held on January 22, while the rituals for the event will begin on January 16. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the event where thousands of people, including celebrities, saints, and politicians have been invited.