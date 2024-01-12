close_game
close_game
News / India News / Who are 4 Shankaracharyas refusing to attend Ram Mandir event on Jan 22?

Who are 4 Shankaracharyas refusing to attend Ram Mandir event on Jan 22?

ByHT News Desk
Jan 12, 2024 09:59 PM IST

Top four Sanatan Hindu Dharma spiritual leaders, also known as ‘Shankaracharyas’, will not attend the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The top four Sanatan Hindu Dharma spiritual leaders, also known as ‘Shankaracharyas’, have decided to not attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, though two of them have issued a statement supporting the event. Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth in Uttarakhand, said the construction of the temple doesn't signify a victory of Sanatan Dharma.

Adi Shankaracharya’s 108 feet tall statue
Adi Shankaracharya’s 108 feet tall statue

Who are the four Shankaracharyas?

The top four Shankaracharyas, who head four major Hindu mutts, are based in Uttarakhand, Odisha, Karnataka, and Gujarat.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Shankaracharya Swami Shri Nischalananda Saraswati

The Shankaracharya of Puri Gowardhanpeeth, Swami Nishchalanand Saraswati, is the 145th Sankaracharya of the Govardhana Peetha at Jagannath Puri, Odisha. He took the responsibility of the Peetha as its head on February 9, 1992.

Earlier this week, Swami Nishchalanand Saraswati Shankaracharya said that he would not attend the Ram Mandir event because it was against the scriptures, adding that the ceremony had turned into a political show.

Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand

Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand looks after all the ceremonies and activities in Jyotir Math in Uttarakhand - which is one of the four cardinal pithams established by saint Adi Shankara. He reportedly took over the responsibility in 2006.

According to reports, Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand has refused to attend the consecration ceremony as it does not follow the norms of the Hindu religion. “We are not anti-Modi but at the same time we also can’t go against our Dharma Shastra,” he said.

Also read: On shankaracharya's criticism of Mandir event, Cong's 'why in hurry' query to PM

Shankaracharya Bharati Teerth

Shankaracharya Bharati Teerth of Sringeri Sharda Peeth is the 36th Shankaracharya of the Peeth. While media reports have suggested that he will not be attending the Ram temple event on January 22, the Sringeri mutt recently reportedly rejected this claim. It is not yet clear if the Shankaracharya will attend the consecration ceremony.

Shankaracharya Sadanand Saraswati

Sadanand Saraswati is the Shankaracharya of Paschimannaya Dwarka Shardapeeth, which is one of the four cardinal peeth established by the saint Adi Shankara. Located in Gujarat's Dwarka, it is also known as the Kalika mutt.

According to reports, Shankaracharya Sadanand Saraswati will also not attend the event, however, there is no official confirmation from the spiritual leader yet.

The Ram temple consecration ceremony will be held on January 22, while the rituals for the event will begin on January 16. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the event where thousands of people, including celebrities, saints, and politicians have been invited.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News and Earthquake Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On