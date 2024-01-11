On shankaracharya's criticism of Mandir event, Cong's 'why in hurry' query to PM

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the reported refusal of four shankaracharyas (religious heads) to attend the Ram Temple event on January 22, saying the party is inaugurating the under-construction place of worship because of the upcoming general elections. Congress leader Priyank Kharge(ANI file photo)

"Ask them (BJP), why are the Shankaracharyas not going (to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony). They said that construction of Ram Mandir is incomplete, why are the BJP and PM in a hurry? Inaugurating the temple while it is under construction and politicising it; it is evident because elections are nearing," said Congress leader Alka Lamba.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The Congress party on Wednesday declared that its leaders -- Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury -- will not attend the event because the BJP is attempting to exact political gain from the event.

"Religion is a personal matter. But the RSS/BJP have long made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya. The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS has been obviously brought forward for electoral gain," the party said in a statement.

The BJP today called the Congress anti-Hindu.

Reacting to the BJP's attack, Karnataka Congress leader Priyank Kharge asked why isn't the BJP listening to the seers.

"The four Shankaracharyas and saints are saying that the Ram temple is incomplete. Why is BJP seeking answers from Congress, but not listening to what the Shankaracharyas are saying?" he said.

On Wednesday, Uttarakhand’s Jyotir Mutt head, shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati announced that four prominent shankaracharyas will not attend the event.

Also read: 'Not anti-Modi but...': Seer says 4 shankaracharyas not to attend Ram Mandir event

In a video on his official X handle, accessed by the Print, he said the ceremony is being held against the sacred scriptures.

He said the consecration ceremony will take place without completing the construction of the temple.

“What is the reason for not going? Not because of any aversion or hatred, but because it’s shankaracharyas’ duty to follow shastra-vidhi (rituals of the shastras) and ensure that they are followed. And here, shastra-vidhi is being ignored. The biggest problem is that the pran pratishtha (consecration) is being done when the temple is still incomplete,” he said, reported the website. “And if we say this, we are called ‘anti-Modi’. What is anti-Modi here".

Also read: 'Nehru didn't visit...': BJP accuses Congress of 'appeasement' over Ram Temple move

Earlier this week, Puri’s Govardhan Mutt head Nischalananda Saraswati had said he would skip the ceremony.

The first level of the temple has been completed.

On January 22, the idols of Lord Ram will be installed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leaders, actors, sports stars, celebrities and thousands of saints are expected to attend the event in Ayodhya.

Several Opposition leaders have refused to attend the Ayodhya event, including CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

With inputs from PTI, ANI