Watch: Aerial visuals of Ayodhya Ram Temple shot from PM Modi's chopper

Ahead of the pran pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, aerial visuals of the grand temple, which has been recorded from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chopper, have surfaced online. Aerial view of Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir(ANI)

Follow Live Updates

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

PM Modi on Monday arrived in the temple town to preside over the rituals of the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla's idol. He landed at the Maharshi Valmiki International Airport and headed to the helipad from there.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya has geared up for the much-awaited grand pran pratishtha (consecration ceremony) of Lord Ram Lalla in the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Monday afternoon. The sacred ceremony, marking the consecration of the deity within the temple's sanctum sanctorum, is set to go down in history as it carries profound cultural and symbolic importance.

Several dignitaries including Bageshwar leader Dhirendra Shastri, Yogguru Ramdev, Amitabh bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Sachin Tendlkar, Kailash Satyarthi, and others have reached the Ram temple to attend the ceremony.

The main rituals of the consecration ceremony will be officiated by a team of priests led by Varanasi priest Lakshmikant Dixit. Vedic rituals for the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. On January 18, the idol of Shri Ram Lalla, carved by renowned Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Constructed in the traditional Nagara style, the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir has a length (east-west) of 380 feet, a width of 250 feet, and a height of 161 feet. Supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors, the Mandir is three-storied, with each floor being 20 feet tall. The pillars and walls showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods and goddesses.

(With inputs from ANI)