News / India News / Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' lit up with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ for Ram temple event- Video

Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' lit up with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ for Ram temple event- Video

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Jan 22, 2024 03:16 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's 27-storey residence looks majestic with holograms, religious slogans and symbols lit up on it.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in Mumbai has been lit up with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan, beautiful diyas and colourful decorations to mark the 'pran pratishtha' or consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The consecration ceremony took place in the temple on January 22.

Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' (X(formerly Twitter))
A video of the decked up residence of Ambani has been shared on social media. The 27-storey skyscraper looks majestic with holograms, religious slogans and symbols lit up on it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla idol in the sanctum sanctrum of the grand temple in Ayodhya. The 'pran pratishtha' rituals were also attended by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a priest from Varanasi, performed the rituals.

Hundreds of VVIPs, including film stars, cricketers, industralists, artists, ministers and religious leaders were present in the temple premises to show their devotion for the auspicious event. Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, cricketer Virat Kohli, actors Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan were some of the prominent guests who attended the event.

The 51-inch tall Ram Lalla idol has been crafted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The idol also contains carvings of all ten avatars of Lord Vishnu, Hindu Gods like Lord Hanuman and other major Hindu religious symbols. The elaborate seven-day rituals for the consecration ceremony began on January 16.

Ayodhya has been decked up with saffron flags, huge cutouts of Lord Ram and posters bearing religious slogans related to Lord Ram. Massive security arrangements are in place due to the consecration ceremony. The Ram temple will be opened for 'darshan' by devotees and pilgrims from January 23.

