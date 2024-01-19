Ram Mandir ceremony: Temple trust releases entry pass for attendees

Ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Friday released the entry pass for the mega event. They said entry to the temple would be allowed after scanning the QR code mentioned in the entry pass. Entry into Pran Pratishtha Utsav of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar can only be allowed after scanning the QR code.(X/ @ShriRamTeerth)

While sharing a copy of entry pass in a post on X, the temple trust said, “Information for dignitaries invited in Prana Pratishtha Utsav: Entry into Pran Pratishtha Utsav of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar can only be allowed after scanning the QR code mentioned on the entry pass issued by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra. The invitation card alone doesn't guarantee entry in the utsav. A copy of the entry pass is attached here.”

Invitation cards for the consecration ceremony have been sent out to over 7,000 guests, including 3,000 VVIPs including priests, donors and several politicians.

Meanwhile, the week-long vedic rituals for the pran-pratishtha (consecration ceremony) of Lord Ram Lalla in the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple entered their fourth day on Friday with the lighting of the holy fire at 9am followed by the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'Havan'.

The 51-inch idol of Lord Ram, carved by famed sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya after 12:30 pm on Thursday. At 1:20 pm, the host gave the main resolution and the idol was cleansed with water as part of the 'Jaladhivas' ritual and 'Ganesh Pujan' and 'Varun Pujan' was held on Thursday.

Covered with a veil, the idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

Meanwhile, the preparations are in full swing in Ayodhya for the mega pran-prathistha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on January 22.

The week-long rituals for the pran-pratishtha ceremony commenced on Tuesday and will culminate on January 22 with the pran-prathistha ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to preside over the ceremonial installation of Ram Lalla. The temple will be open for 'darshan' for the general public from January 23.

In view of the consecration ceremony, the Centre on Thursday announced that all central government offices will be closed for half-day on January 22.