Muslim woman names her child ‘Ram Rahim’ on Ram temple consecration ceremony

Giving out a message of Hindu-Muslim unity, a Muslim woman who gave birth to a child on Monday named him ‘Ram Rahim’ - on a day when the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony was held at the Ram temple in the holy city of Ayodhya. The woman gave birth to the child in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad. Ram temple pran pratishtha took place between today 12:29:03pm and 12:30:35pm. (PTI)

According to Firozabad's district women hospital in-charge Dr Naveen Jain informed that both the child and the mother are doing well.

“The child's grandmother Husna Banu has named him Ram Rahim,” he said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Ram temple consecration ceremony

The much-awaited consecration ceremony or ‘pran pratishtha’ of the Ram temple was held on Monday afternoon in Ayodhya in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.

During the ‘pran pratishtha’ rituals, traditional clarinets played devotional music, while thousands clad in saffron danced in the streets, chanting religious slogans. After the rituals concluded, PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath, and UP governor performed 'parikrama' at the sanctum sanctorum of Ram Mandir.

The grand event marked a significant moment in India's cultural and religious history, drawing attention not only from the nation but also from global audiences.

PM Modi's address after ‘pran pratishtha’

After the consecration ceremony, PM Modi got emotional while addressing the crowd and said, “Our Ram has arrived…Lord Ram has finally arrived (in his abode) following the wait of centuries. After the patience that we showed for centuries and the sacrifices we made, our Lord Ram has finally arrived.”

He also sought forgiveness from Lord Ram: “There must be something lacking in our effort, sacrifice and penance that we could not do this work for so many centuries. Today, the work has been completed. I believe that Lord Ram will forgive us today.”