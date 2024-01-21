How does Ram Mandir look from space? ISRO satellite captures image

As anticipation and public excitement for the grand opening of the Ram temple on Monday reached its peak, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) provided a glimpse of the Ram Mandir as visible from a space satellite. Ram Mandir as viewed from space(ISRO)

The image was captured by the Indian Remote Sensing Cartosat satellite on December 16 and processed by the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC).

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The satellite imagery reveals the semi-constructed Ram temple, with an enlarged view providing detailed insights into the ongoing construction of the temple.

ALSO READ- Ram Temple inauguration: Half-day in all central government offices on Jan 22

Here is Ram Mandir's satellite image

ALSO READ- Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 4 unique gifts to temple before consecration ceremony. Watch

Cartosat- India's eye from space

The Cartosat series comprises Indian Earth observation satellites constructed and operated by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The satellite's imagery holds significance for diverse applications, including cartography, urban and rural planning, coastal land use regulation, and utility management such as road network monitoring and water distribution. It aids in creating land use maps, and change detection, and supports various Land Information System (LIS) and Geographical Information System (GIS) applications.

The latest addition to the series is Cartosat-3, launched in 2019. As a third-generation, agile, and advanced satellite, Cartosat-3 boasts very high-resolution imaging capabilities. It provides Panchromatic imagery with a 0.28m resolution and Multispectral imagery in four spectral bands, achieving a spatial resolution of 1.12 m over a nominal swath of approximately 17 Km. The satellite can steer up to +45° and +26 ° along and across the track, respectively.

ALSO READ- Built with no steel or iron, Ayodhya Ram Temple is an architectural marvel. Know why

Ram Mandir 'pran pratishtha' ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony, officiated by a team of priests chosen nationwide and led by Lakshami Kant Dixit.

Earlier, on Friday, the idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram temple.