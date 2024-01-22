Ram Mandir pran prathistha: From New York to Sydney, how Indians are celebrating Ayodhya temple inauguration

As the much-anticipated ‘pran pratishtha’ or consecration ceremony of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya draws near, Indians living in the United States and other countries have started celebrating with much fanfare, showcasing their unbridled enthusiasm and reverence for this historic occasion. Times Square in New York echoes with bhajans in celebrations of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha.

Ayodhya is all set to welcome Lord Ram with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to participate in the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Mandir on Monday, January 22. Follow Live Updates on Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

In New York, the Indian diaspora illuminated Times Square with large Lord Ram's images. Almost a dozen events are planned across the United States to celebrate the Ram mandir ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony. News agency ANI reported that there are events lined up in Washington, DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco that will happen at the same time as the ceremony in India takes place.

The billboards have gone up in Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, and Georgia, among other states. Additionally, Arizona and the State of Missouri are set to join this visual celebration, which began on January 15, said the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), American chapter.

The VHP, in association with Hindus from across the US, has put up over 40 billboards in 10 states and more, displaying the message around the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the birthplace of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

To commemorate the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Hindu-American community across the US has organised several car rallies and has planned many more events in the run-up to the grand event.

Also Read | Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Full schedule of temple ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony today

"Today, there are no words to say. The pain of 25 generations, challenges, struggle, sacrifices and their conclusion into Ram Mandir and Lord Ram's pran pratishtha…it is a wonderful day today," Alok Kumar, international working president of VHP, told news agency PTI.

The temple town of Ayodhya is all set to welcome Lord Ram with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to participate in the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Mandir on Monday.

The 'pran pratishtha' of the Ram Lalla idol -- the childhood form of Lord Ram -- will be attended by people from all walks of life, including representatives of major spiritual and religious leaders of the country, representatives of various tribal communities and other dignitaries.

In Mauritius, the Indian diaspora is lit 'diyas' at temples and recited ‘Ramayan Path.’ They are preparing to light a 'diya' each at all the temples of Mauritius. The symbolic gesture aims to create a luminous tapestry across the island nation, reflecting shared reverence for Lord Ram.

The Mauritian government has announced a two-hour special break for Hindu public officers on January 22.

The United Kingdom is also witnessing vibrant celebrations as temples gear up for the mega event in Ayodhya. Slough Hindu Temple is brimming with enthusiasm as it is set to celebrate the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. There are around 250 Hindu temples in the UK.

The Indian diaspora in the UK also organised a car rally in London. During the rally, the participants chanted slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' and played songs in praise of Lord Rama.

In Australia, amid the growing excitement and anticipation over the Ram temple event, a series of events have been planned across hundreds of temples.

In Sydney, the Indian diaspora celebrated the occasion by organising a car rally on Saturday. In the event, over 100 cars participated, attracting hundreds of 'Ram Bhakts' and passersby in the neighbourhood.

The Janakpurdham in Nepal, the maternal home of Goddess Sita is now brimming with enthusiasm, waiting for the occasion with high fanfare and gaiety, organising a slew of events.

Hymns of Lord Ram and Sita are echoing in the city. The Janaki temple is decked up with lights.

(With inputs from agencies)