Consecration ceremony: Celebrities touch down at Ayodhya, Lucknow airports

A galaxy of VVIPs, including eminent personalities spanning spiritual leaders, political figures, renowned artists, and prominent industrialists, arrived at Lucknow and Ayodhya Dham airports on Sunday for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla. Priests perform 'aarti' on the eve of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, at the Saryu river ghat in Ayodhya, Sunday. (PTI)

Among the distinguished arrivals were eminent personalities such as Jagadguru Shankaracharya Kanchi Kamkoti Peetham Swami Vijayendra Saraswati, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Gurinder Singh Dhillon ‘Babji’ of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, actor Rajnikant, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, Baba Kalyani from Bharat Forge group, and music composer Shankar Mahadevan. They were among the VVIPs who reached early in the morning at Lucknow airport.

Others who arrived at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh airport during the day included Union Minister Smriti Irani, actor Gajendra Chauhan, Randeep Hooda (accompanied by his wife Lin Laishram), music composer Anu Malik, cricketer Anil Kumble, and actress Shefali Shah.

Simultaneously, in Ayodhya, the political realm was represented by Meenakshi Lekhi while Kangana Ranaut had graced the city with her presence a day earlier on Saturday.

Speaking about the logistical intricacies, Vinod Kumar, director of Maharishi Valmiki airport in Ayodhya, said, “More than 40 chartered flights landed at the airport today, and these aircraft were swiftly directed towards Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Kushinagar, Prayagraj, and Lucknow airports for parking.”

He further said that prime minister Narendra Modi’s aircraft was scheduled to touch down at Ayodhya airport at 10:25 am on Monday and to ensure the safety of the high-profile event, robust security arrangements were made with heavy deployments of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Rapid Action Force.

