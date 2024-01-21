close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Consecration ceremony: Celebrities touch down at Ayodhya, Lucknow airports

Consecration ceremony: Celebrities touch down at Ayodhya, Lucknow airports

ByAnupam Srivastava, Lucknow
Jan 21, 2024 09:54 PM IST

Among the distinguished arrivals were eminent personalities such as Jagadguru Shankaracharya Kanchi Kamkoti Peetham Swami Vijayendra Saraswati, Gurinder Singh Dhillon ‘Babji’ of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, actor Rajnikant, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, etc.

A galaxy of VVIPs, including eminent personalities spanning spiritual leaders, political figures, renowned artists, and prominent industrialists, arrived at Lucknow and Ayodhya Dham airports on Sunday for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla.

Priests perform 'aarti' on the eve of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, at the Saryu river ghat in Ayodhya, Sunday. (PTI)
Priests perform 'aarti' on the eve of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, at the Saryu river ghat in Ayodhya, Sunday. (PTI)

Among the distinguished arrivals were eminent personalities such as Jagadguru Shankaracharya Kanchi Kamkoti Peetham Swami Vijayendra Saraswati, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Gurinder Singh Dhillon ‘Babji’ of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, actor Rajnikant, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, Baba Kalyani from Bharat Forge group, and music composer Shankar Mahadevan. They were among the VVIPs who reached early in the morning at Lucknow airport.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Others who arrived at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh airport during the day included Union Minister Smriti Irani, actor Gajendra Chauhan, Randeep Hooda (accompanied by his wife Lin Laishram), music composer Anu Malik, cricketer Anil Kumble, and actress Shefali Shah.

Simultaneously, in Ayodhya, the political realm was represented by Meenakshi Lekhi while Kangana Ranaut had graced the city with her presence a day earlier on Saturday.

Speaking about the logistical intricacies, Vinod Kumar, director of Maharishi Valmiki airport in Ayodhya, said, “More than 40 chartered flights landed at the airport today, and these aircraft were swiftly directed towards Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Kushinagar, Prayagraj, and Lucknow airports for parking.”

He further said that prime minister Narendra Modi’s aircraft was scheduled to touch down at Ayodhya airport at 10:25 am on Monday and to ensure the safety of the high-profile event, robust security arrangements were made with heavy deployments of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Rapid Action Force.

He also mentioned that prime minister Narendra Modi’s aircraft was scheduled to touch down at Ayodhya airport at 10:25 am on Monday. “To ensure the safety of the high-profile event, robust security arrangements were implemented, with heavy deployments of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Rapid Action Force,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Anupam Srivastava

    Anupam Srivastava is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Lucknow. Has produced exclusive stories in medical, civil aviation, civic, political and other issues for over 20 years.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On