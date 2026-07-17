Planning a Himalayas trip? Check IMD's weather forecast for Himachal, Uttarakhand before you pack

If you're planning a trip to the Himalayas this weekend or in the coming days, you may want to hold off on packing your bags. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a fresh spell of widespread monsoon activity across Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand from July 18, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected across the region. Shimla: People take a walk through dense fog on a rainy monsoon evening, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh,. (PTI)

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Himachal Pradesh, while Uttarakhand is on high alert for flash floods and landslides. The IMD attributed the expected rainfall increase to multiple active weather systems.

Weather enthusiast Navdeep Dahiya also issued a similar warning on social media. In a post on X, he gave two reasons to avoid a Himalayan trip this weekend through Wednesday.

“First, spell of widespread very heavy to extremely heavy rains expected across Himachal, Jammu, Uttarakhand from Saturday onwards, however at peak during Sunday - Wednesday next week,” Dahiya wrote.