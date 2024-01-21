Ram Lalla’s idol from makeshift temple shifted to sanctum-sanctorum

Acharya Satyendra Das, the head priest of Ram Lalla temple, moved the Ram Lalla Virajman (old idol) from the makeshift temple within the Ram Janmabhoomi complex to the sanctum sanctorum of the newly-built Ram Mandir after completing ‘Vedic’ rituals on Sunday night. Kanchi Kamakoti Peetha's Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati Ji Maharaj visits Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Anushthan Yagyashala on the eve of the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple, in Ayodhya, Sunday. (PTI)

This idol, five to six inches tall, is being worshipped for the past several decades and will be placed in front of the 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla, whose ‘Pran Pratishtha ceremony is underway.

According to the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, the new idol of Ram Lalla, crafted from black stone, will remain stationary, while the old idol will be taken out of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple during festive occasions.

“The entire legal battle in court, spanning several decades, was fought in the name of Ram Lalla Virajman (old idol), who was a party in the case,” said the Trust.