Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Full schedule of temple ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the much-anticipated Ram Mandir consecration or pran-pratishtha ceremony to be held in the temple town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, January 22 - in a virtual beginning to his re-election campaign in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A devotee with his forehead marked with the name of Lord Ram looks on in Ayodhya on January 21, on the eve of the consecration ceremony of Ram temple. (AFP)

Tens of thousands of chanting and dancing devotees waving flags, honking horns and beating drums have gathered in Ayodhya, with roads clogged, trains packed full and the rest marching in on foot.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The 50-metre or 160-foot-tall house of worship for Lord Ram Lalla was built on grounds where Babri Masjid stood for centuries before it was torn down in 1992 by karsevaks led by then Bharatiya Janata Party president Lal Krishna Advani.

Nearly 7,000 invitees, including politicians, industrialists, celebrities and sportspersons, are expected to attend the pran-pratishtha ceremony, which is expected to begin around 12.20pm.

Here is the full schedule of events planned for January 22:

At 10:25am, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Ayodhya. From the Ayodhya airport, Modi will take a helicopter to the venue.

At 10:55am, Modi will reach the Ram temple premises.

Between 11am and 12pm, the prime minister might take a tour of the Ram Mandir premises.

Between 12:05pm and 1pm, the pran-pratishtha or consecration ceremony will begin with Modi presiding over the rituals.

Around 1pm, Modi will depart the temple premises to address a public meeting of around 7,000.

At 2:10pm, Modi will visit Kuber ka Tila, where the ancient temple of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored.

Key Features of Ram temple in Ayodhya

The Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, commonly known as Ram temple, has been constructed in the traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height 161 feet. It is supported by a total of 392 pillars and has 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum at the Ram temple's ground floor, the idol of Ram Lalla has been placed.

Fourteen couples from various parts of the country will be the 'yajmaans' (hosts) for the 'pran-pratishtha' of the new 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla. The idol was sculpted by Mysuru resident Arun Yogiraj and was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple on last Thursday.

The Ram mandir has been decorated with "rich stocks" of flowers and special lights and the entire city is drenched in religious fervour.

Rituals began on January 16