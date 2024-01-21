close_game
News / India News / RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha to mark start of ‘reconstruction’ of Bharatvarsh

ByVaibhav Tiwari
Jan 21, 2024 06:44 PM IST

Mohan Bhagwat wrote that "conflict and bitterness" over the dispute must end.

New Delhi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple will mark the beginning of the campaign for reconstruction of Bharatvarsh. In an article posted on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) website, Bhagwat wrote that "conflict and bitterness" over the dispute must end.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat reaches Lucknow to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Jan 22, on Sunday.(ANI file photo)

After decades of litigation, the Supreme Court of India in its 2019 verdict allowed the construction of the Ram Temple on the disputed land in Ayodhya. It also asked the authorities to provide a separate parcel of land for the construction of the mosque.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other politicians, actors, celebrities and saints will take part in the temple festivities in Ayodhya tomorrow.

Bhagwat said Lord Ram is accepted as an ideal of conduct by the entire society. "Hence, now the conflict that has arisen as for and against the dispute should be ended. The bitterness that has arisen in the meantime should also end. The enlightened people of the society must see that the dispute ends completely," he wrote.

He said the construction of the temple in Ayodhya marks the "reawakening of national pride".

"The entry of Shri Ram Lalla in Ram Janmabhoomi and his Pran Pratishtha is the beginning of the campaign for reconstruction of Bharatvarsh which is for the well-being of all, accepting all without enmity and showing the path of harmony, unity, progress and peace," he added.

Mohan Bhagwat said India's history is replete with invasions. He said the attacks from the West in the name of Islam brought complete destruction of the society.

"To demoralise the nation, society, it was necessary to destroy their religious places. Hence, foreign invaders also destroyed temples in India. They did this multiple times," he said.

He said the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was destroyed to demoralise Indian society. However, the society continued its resistance.

"The society did not bow down, their struggle of resistance continued. Therefore, repeated attempts were made to take control of the birthplace (of Lord Ram) and build a temple there (in Ayodhya). There were many wars, struggles and sacrifices for him. And the issue of Ram Janmabhoomi ingrained in the minds of Hindus," he added.

With inputs from PTI

Get India NewsRam Mandir Ram Mandir Inauguration Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
