Punjab-bound private double-decker bus overturns in UP, 3 killed

A private double-decker bus travelling from Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich to Punjab overturned in Sambhal district early on Sunday, killing three passengers and injuring more than 25, police said, adding that preliminary enquiries indicate that the driver may have dozed off, causing the vehicle to hit the central divider and overturn. Police said the accident happened at Chandausi tehsil when the speeding bus first struck the divider and then toppled. (Representational)

Police said the accident happened at Chandausi tehsil when the speeding bus first struck the divider and then toppled, trapping passengers and sparking panic on board. The bus was carrying about 150 passengers, several of them migrant workers returning to Punjab after visiting their hometowns.

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Additional superintendent of police (North) Manoj Rawat confirmed the incident, adding that preliminary findings suggest the driver dozed off moments before the crash, causing the bus to veer off course.

Chief medical officer Dr. Tarun Pathak had initially reported two fatalities; officials later confirmed the toll had risen to three.

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Doctors at the Bahjoi Community Health Centre declared Neha (17), daughter of Gangaram of Gajapur in Bahraich, and Pintu (36), son of Lallan Singh of Gonda, dead on arrival. Rishabh Singh (35), son of Shiv Kumar Singh of Shankarpur in Bahraich, succumbed to critical injuries later.