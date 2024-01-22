‘Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent now’: PM Modi's speech in Ayodhya | Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday presided over the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla inside the sanctorum of the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.(Reuters)

Modi took part in the 'pran pratishtha' rituals in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Follow live updates of the Ram Temple conservation ceremony.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Modi, who led the rituals and unveiled the eyes of Ram Lalla idol, walked inside the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta. He also offered a 'dandavat pranam' to Lord Ram at the new Ayodhya temple after the consecration ceremony.

From the sanctum sanctorum, the prime minister headed to address a gathering of about 8,000, which included seers, people linked to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and celebrities.

Here's what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his address after presiding over the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir: