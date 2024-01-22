‘Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent now’: PM Modi's speech in Ayodhya | Top quotes
PM Modi took part in the 'pran pratishtha' rituals in the presence of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS head Mohan Bhagwat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday presided over the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla inside the sanctorum of the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Modi took part in the 'pran pratishtha' rituals in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Follow live updates of the Ram Temple conservation ceremony.
Modi, who led the rituals and unveiled the eyes of Ram Lalla idol, walked inside the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta. He also offered a 'dandavat pranam' to Lord Ram at the new Ayodhya temple after the consecration ceremony.
From the sanctum sanctorum, the prime minister headed to address a gathering of about 8,000, which included seers, people linked to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and celebrities.
Here's what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his address after presiding over the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir:
- “Our Ram has arrived! Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent now. He will stay in the grand temple...”
- “The sunrise of January 22 has brought a wonderful glow. January 22, 2024, is not a date written on the calendar. It is the origin of a new time cycle. The construction of Ram Mandir has filled people with a new energy.”
- “Today, I apologise to Lord Ram as something was lacking in our love and penance due to which this work (construction of Ram Temple) was not done for so many years. However, that gap has been bridged today and I am confident that Lord Ram will forgive us.”
Watch: PM Modi offers 'dandavat pranam' to Ram Lalla after pran pratishtha
- "Even after the Constitution came into existence, a legal battle was fought for decades on Lord Ram's existence. I would like to the thank judiciary that delivered justice and Lord Ram's temple was built in a legal manner,"
- “Ram temple's construction reflection of Indian society's maturity. It's an occasion of not merely triumph but humility too.”
- “I got the opportunity to travel from Sagar to Saryu. From Sagar to Saryu, the same festive spirit of Ram's name is visible everywhere.”
- “What next after Ram Temple? I have a feeling that 'kaal chakra' is changing and our generation has been chosen to represent this change.”
- We have to now lay the foundation of India for the next 1,000 years. We take a pledge to build a capable, grand, divine India from this moment."
- “India is now full of positive energy. It will attain prosperity by being guided by tradition, modernity.”