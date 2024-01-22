Watch: PM Modi offers 'dandavat pranam' to Ram Lalla after pran pratishtha

After completing the rituals of the pran pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered 'dandavat pranam' and bowed to Lord Ram. PM Narendra Modi(X)

The prime minister along with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and Chairman of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das participated in pran pratishtha ceremony.

In most sacred 84 seconds of the 48-minute ‘Abhijeet muhurat’ from 12:29:03pm to 12.30:35pm, he symbolically opened the eyes of the idol of Lord Ram Lalla. With this, the week-long rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla which began on January 16 is completed.

The 51-inch idol, sculpted by Karnataka's Arun Yogiraj portraying Ram Lalla as a five-year-old, was selected over two others since it captured innocence, divinity, and royalty at the finest.

The idol has been decked with jewellery -- several jewellery pieces from head to feet. On its hands, there is a golden bow and arrow. The forehead is adorned with silver and red tilak

Ram Lalla is clad in a yellow dhoti the colour of which blended with the yellow of flowers and the yellow of the dazzling jewellery.

After performing all the rituals, PM Modi performed the aarti and took blessings of saints present in the temple premises.

The Ram Mandir inauguration marks a significant moment in India's cultural and religious history, drawing attention not only from the nation but also from global audiences.

Constructed in the traditional Nagara style, the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir has a length (east-west) of 380 feet, a width of 250 feet, and a height of 161 feet. Supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors, the Mandir is three-storied, with each floor being 20 feet tall. The pillars and walls showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods and goddesses.